Smithtown Town agenda

SMITHTOWN

TOWN BOARD

2 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall,

99 W. Main St.

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. Sept. 15, Senior Citizen Center, 420 Middle Country Rd.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

7 p.m. Sept. 14, Senior Citizen Center, 420 Middle Country Rd.

VILLAGE OF THE BRANCH TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Village Hall,

40 Rte. 111, Smithtown

ACTIONS

At its July 13 meeting, the town board:

Authorized the comptroller to transfer from account A.1421.0110 (full-time salaries) in the amount of $1,929.20, and transfer to account A.1421.0150 (accruals) in the amount of $1,929.20 (public safety).

Authorized the comptroller to transfer from account A.1330.0444 (professional services) in the amount of $3,150, and transfer to account A.1330.0453 (maintenance contracts) in the amount of $3,150 (tax receiver).

Authorized the comptroller to transfer from account CD.8668.0250 (improvements) in the amount of $3,000; and transfer to account CD.8686.0498 (operating expenses) in the amount of $2,000, and transfer to account CD.8686.0498 (operating expenses) in the amount of $1000 (community development).

Approved the comptroller

to increase account H05.0000.4594.00000118 (stimulus federal aid energy EFF lights) in the amount of $1,064,500, and increase account H05.3311.0355.00000118 (traf-field energy EFF lights EECBG) in the amount of $1,064,500 (traffic safety).

Authorized the comptroller to increase account A.0000.2690 (compensation for losses) in the amount of $8,500, and increase account A.1620.0280 (building improvement) in the amount of $8,500 (parks).

Authorized the comptroller to increase account H02.0000.4591 (federal aid Southern Boulevard) in the amount of $56,666.95, and increase account H02.1990.0900 (contingency) in the amount of $56,666.95 (traffic safety).

Authorized the supervisor to execute an agreement with state Department of Transportation to rebuild Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, on a form approved by the town attorney.

Compiled by Gene Sullivan