Long Island

Smithtown Town agenda, April 4

SMITHTOWN

TOWN BOARD

2 p.m. April 6, Town Hall,

99 W. Main St.

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. April 7, Senior Citizen Center, 420 Middle Country Rd.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

7 p.m. April 13, Senior Citizen Center, 420 Middle Country Rd.

VILLAGE OF THE BRANCH TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. April 13, Village Hall,

40 Rte. 111, Smithtown

ACTIONS

At its Feb. 9 meeting, the town board:

After due study, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignifcance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of SCTM Parcel # 0800-173-3-36 (nw/c/o Arthur Street and Strong Avenue, Commack) for the reasons as stated in a memorandum from Howard Barton III, assistant environmental protection Director, dated Jan. 28.

After due study, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignificance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of SCTM Parcel # 0800-32-2-35 (e/s/o Birch Road, 100 feet south of Woodland Drive, San Remo) for the reasons stated in a memorandum from Barton dated Jan. 28.

After due study, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignificance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of SCTM Parcel # 0800-19-2-53.1 (w/s/o Hemlock Drive, 300 feet south of Riviera Drive, San Remo) for the reasons stated in a memorandum from Barton dated Jan. 28, 2010.

Issued a written consistency determination pursuant to chapter 151 of the town code, that application #09-14 (Roger and Ann Marie McConville) is consistent with the LWRP in accordance with the Jan. 28, 2010 memorandum from the town planning director.

Issued a written consistency determination pursuant to chapter 151 of the town code, that application #09-02A (Beach Hill Holdings, LLC) is consistent with the LWRP subject to conditions as stated in the Feb. 4 memorandum from the town planning director.

Compiled by Gene Sullivan

