TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Smithtown Town agenda, Jan. 3

Print

SMITHTOWN

TOWN BOARD

7 p.m. Tuesday,

Senior Citizen Center,

420 Middle Country Rd.

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. Wednesday,

Senior Citizen Center,

420 Middle Country Rd.

ZONING BOARD

OF APPEALS

7 p.m. Jan. 12,

Senior Citizen Center,

420 Middle Country Rd.

VILLAGE OF THE BRANCH TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Jan. 12,

Village Hall,

40 Rte. 111, Smithtown

ACTIONS

At its Nov. 10 meeting, the town board:

Adopted Zoning Petition 2006-04 by 52 Quick Stop, Inc., for a change of zone from WSI (wholesale service industry) and SCB (shopping center business) for property located at the northeast corner of Commack Road and the Long Island Expressway, Commack, SCTM#: 175-1-55.4, subject to conditions as stated in the memorandum from the town planning director dated Sept. 15, as revised Oct. 27.

Rejected all bids received in connection with bid 09-067 for a CNG-powered street sweeper, as per bids opened Oct. 1.

After due study, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignificance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of the application for site-plan approval by Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center for Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, for reasons stated in a memorandum from Howard Barton 3rd, assistant environmental protection director, dated Oct. 26.

After due study and deliberation, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignificance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of Marine Law Permit Application CBML 2009-2 by the Suffolk County Department of Public Works for the reasons stated in a memorandum by Barton dated Oct. 23.

Authorized the comptroller to execute a transfer from account A.7620.0498 (operating expenses) in the amount of $114, and to transfer to account A.1430.0407 (legal notices) in the amount of

$114 (Seniors).

Compiled by Gene Sullivan

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police and others gather outside the Laurelton home NYPD: Officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Brian Toale shows a photo of himself at First wave of lawsuits filed on old sex abuse claims
Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a LIRR train hits vehicle west of Ronkonkoma
A board displays the closing numbers Wednesday at 1600: Stop helping us, some industries tell Trump
A cache of weapons and armor seized by Cops: LI surgeon had cache of weapons, armor
Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search