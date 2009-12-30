Smithtown Town agenda, Jan. 3

SMITHTOWN

TOWN BOARD

7 p.m. Tuesday,

Senior Citizen Center,

420 Middle Country Rd.

PLANNING BOARD

8 p.m. Wednesday,

Senior Citizen Center,

420 Middle Country Rd.

ZONING BOARD

OF APPEALS

7 p.m. Jan. 12,

Senior Citizen Center,

420 Middle Country Rd.

VILLAGE OF THE BRANCH TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Jan. 12,

Village Hall,

40 Rte. 111, Smithtown

ACTIONS

At its Nov. 10 meeting, the town board:

Adopted Zoning Petition 2006-04 by 52 Quick Stop, Inc., for a change of zone from WSI (wholesale service industry) and SCB (shopping center business) for property located at the northeast corner of Commack Road and the Long Island Expressway, Commack, SCTM#: 175-1-55.4, subject to conditions as stated in the memorandum from the town planning director dated Sept. 15, as revised Oct. 27.

Rejected all bids received in connection with bid 09-067 for a CNG-powered street sweeper, as per bids opened Oct. 1.

After due study, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignificance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of the application for site-plan approval by Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center for Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, for reasons stated in a memorandum from Howard Barton 3rd, assistant environmental protection director, dated Oct. 26.

After due study and deliberation, issued a SEQRA negative declaration, determination of nonsignificance (EIS not necessary), in the matter of Marine Law Permit Application CBML 2009-2 by the Suffolk County Department of Public Works for the reasons stated in a memorandum by Barton dated Oct. 23.

Authorized the comptroller to execute a transfer from account A.7620.0498 (operating expenses) in the amount of $114, and to transfer to account A.1430.0407 (legal notices) in the amount of

$114 (Seniors).

Compiled by Gene Sullivan