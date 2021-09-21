LI SNAP recipients whose food was spoiled by Ida floods eligible for hot, prepared goods

Long Islanders whose food from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was spoiled in early September in Ida's devastating floodwaters can temporarily use their benefits for hot and prepared foods, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Residents in New York City also qualify; the waiver of the usual prohibition on buying hot or prepared foods with these benefits lasts through Oct. 3, but request forms must be submitted by Oct. 1, she said, in a statement on Monday.

"The power outages and damages caused by Ida continue to affect tens of thousands of New York households, and we need to make sure families are able to put food on the table as they recover from this terrible storm," Hochul said in a statement.

Many New Yorkers still are living in shelters or have made temporary arrangements, as they wait for their electricity to be turned back on or damages fixed, she said.

"Many are also unable to store food and access cooking facilities," Hochul noted.

Throughout the state, about 14% of New Yorkers relied on SNAP benefits, as of January, according to The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.

To qualify, apply to the county department of social services office or SNAP center in New York City by October 1. The application is also available in several other languages at otda.ny.gov/programs/applications/.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Information on how New Yorkers affected by Hurricane Ida can meet their basic needs, including how to apply for SNAP, public assistance and emergency assistance, can be found at: governor.ny.gov/governors-relief-and-response-resources/meeting-basic-needs.