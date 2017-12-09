TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Snow around Long Island

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Scenes from around Long Island during the snowstorm on Dec. 9, 2017.

A view of Rockville Centre from the LIRR
Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

A view of Rockville Centre from the LIRR station as snow continues to lightly fall into the evening, Saturday, Dec 9, 2017,

Cars travel through the snowflakes on Corporate Drive
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Cars travel through the snowflakes on Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Snow falls at Heckscher Park in Huntington Saturday,
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Snow falls at Heckscher Park in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Travellers depart Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport in
Photo Credit: Steven Sunshine

Travellers depart Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Six airlines – American Airlines, American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines have relocated terminals at the airport.

Jim Carr of Huntington looks on as his
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jim Carr of Huntington looks on as his dog, Cooper, lenjoys the snow at Heckscher Park in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Saturday's snowfall was the first for Cooper, a rescue from Louisiana that Carr adopted two months ago.

Jim Carr of Huntington walks his dog, Cooper,
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jim Carr of Huntington walks his dog, Cooper, through Heckscher Park in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. 

Cars travel through the snowflakes on Corporate Drive
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The scene on Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

A plow travel through the snowflakes and puts
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

A plow salts  Stewart Avenue in Garden City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Cars travel through the snowflakes on Corporate Drive
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Cars travel through the snowflakes on Corporate Drive
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Pedestrians walk along Main Street in Huntington as
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Pedestrians walk along Main Street in Huntington as snow falls Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Snow accumulates on Darren Hirsch of Huntington as
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Darren Hirsch of Huntington gets a coating of snow on his coat as he crosses Wall Street in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Pedestrians cross Main Street in Huntington as snow
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Pedestrians cross Main Street in Huntington as snow falls Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Pedestrians walk along Main Street in Huntington as
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Pedestrians walk along Main Street in Huntington as snow falls Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Snow begins to accumulate on plants along New
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Snow begins to accumulate on plants along New York Avenue in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
A view of Rockville Centre from the LIRR NWS: Black ice could develop as temps drop
Travellers depart Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport in LaGuardia terminal change-up goes smoothly
John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Gateway Jewelry Exchange in North Patchogue, where Cops: Jewelry store guard fires gun in dispute
Rudit Santos, 50, of Westbury, was arrested Friday, Man drove drunk with two 5-year-olds, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE