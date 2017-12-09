Snow around Long Island

Scenes from around Long Island during the snowstorm on Dec. 9, 2017.

A view of Rockville Centre from the LIRR station as snow continues to lightly fall into the evening, Saturday, Dec 9, 2017,

Cars travel through the snowflakes on Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Snow falls at Heckscher Park in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Travellers depart Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Six airlines – American Airlines, American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines have relocated terminals at the airport.

Jim Carr of Huntington looks on as his dog, Cooper, lenjoys the snow at Heckscher Park in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Saturday's snowfall was the first for Cooper, a rescue from Louisiana that Carr adopted two months ago.

Jim Carr of Huntington walks his dog, Cooper, through Heckscher Park in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

The scene on Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

A plow salts Stewart Avenue in Garden City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Pedestrians walk along Main Street in Huntington as snow falls Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Darren Hirsch of Huntington gets a coating of snow on his coat as he crosses Wall Street in Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Pedestrians cross Main Street in Huntington as snow falls Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Pedestrians walk along Main Street in Huntington as snow falls Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.