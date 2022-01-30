Two men in Syosset suffered fatal heart attacks Sunday while shoveling snow, authorities said — the latest examples of the human toll taken by Long Island's weekend winter storm.

One of Sunday's victims was 53, the other, 75, said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Their identities were not released.

The mens' deaths followed two others reported during the storm Saturday.

On Suffolk's North Fork, an elderly man died Saturday after he fell into a swimming pool while shoveling snow, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. The man's death remains under investigation.

According to a report from the Southold Town Police Department, police received a 911 emergency call around 8:30 a.m. reporting that the man, whose identity was not released, had fallen into the pool.

Police officers and Cutchogue Fire Department rescue personnel who arrived at the scene pulled the man from the water and began administering CPR, the report stated. Fire rescue workers transported him to Stony Brook Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In Nassau County, a woman was found dead in her vehicle early Saturday in Uniondale by a Nassau snowplow operator. She may have suffered a medical emergency, according to Blakeman.

The woman, who was elderly, was found about 2:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Marriott hotel in Uniondale, according to Officer Michael Usinger, a Nassau police spokesman. He said her car window was open.

In West Islip, Suffolk police used a defibrillator and performed CPR on a 71-year-old man after he went into cardiac arrest Saturday night while using a snow blower, officials said. Officers were able to regain a pulse and the man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officials have urged elderly residents, those with health issues, to get help removing snow. Suffolk County Executive Bellone on Sunday made the plea again Sunday.

"If you have an elderly neighbor, help them out," Bellone said.