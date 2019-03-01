Winter? What winter?

As forecasters close the door on meteorological winter — December through February — we might ask: Just what is winter on Long Island with only 4.4 inches of snow?

That’s the total for those three months, meaning this winter is tied for fifth place for least snowy at Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell University. Records date back to September 1963.

Compare that to last winter, which graced the Island with 29.4 inches, well above the normal 19.2.

Interestingly, this entire meteorological winter’s inch-count was just a tick above the 4.3 inches that fell over five or six hours at the airport Nov. 5 in what certainly was the most memorable snow event of late.

With a dusting to an inch expected for the evening commute, gusty winds and wet, heavy snow ended up delivering more of a punch, thanks to cold air sticking around longer than anticipated, forecasters said at the time.

And, while there’s nothing scientific to say about such a coincidence, Jessica Spaccio, climatologist with the regional center, says, “Isn’t weather interesting?"

Also, with November normally seeing just half an inch of snow, the take-away, she says, is, “It just takes one weather event to change the stats.”

The lack of flying flakes was not for lack of precipitation, as the season came in at above average, and there have been bouts of cold air. Also, there’s been a run of systems, mostly starting with snow, then switching to a mix and then rain.

At the root of it, the storm track can be thanked — or blamed — for delivering “the big 'juicy' storms” — meaning lots of precipitation — to other areas, says Jase Bernhardt, assistant professor and head of Hofstra University’s new meteorology minor program. At other times, storms were suppressed too far to the south, leaving the Island “on the fringes of the snow.”

While many Long Islanders see snow as an unpleasant burden, area weather aficionados have been lamenting that time is running out.

“It seems most weather nuts on Twitter around here are snow lovers,” Bernhardt said, “so there has been a general sense of disappointment, and increased urgency that this last gasp of winter produces a snowstorm of note.”