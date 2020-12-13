A storm is forecast to hit Long Island this week with the likelihood of snow but how much will fall, or whether it will quickly change over to rain, remained unclear, forecasters said Sunday.

"What we have in our forecast is mostly snow for Long Island, but there is a lot uncertainty," said John Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. "That is because the rain/snow line is an area of uncertainty."

The forecast should solidify by Monday afternoon, Murray said.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be dry and unusually warm with a high of about 60, according to the weather service. But those mild temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 30s at night.

Monday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow at the start of the day and again in the afternoon. Any snow that falls won’t accumulate, Murray said, calling it a "quick event." The high is predicted to be about 40.

Tuesday looks dry again with a high in the upper 30s. Expect a cold night with lows in the lower-20s in most areas, and as low as the midteens in the pine barrens.

Then Wednesday brings snow or rain, strong winds and the chance for coastal flooding with a high in the mid-30s, according to the weather service.

The chance of precipitation lingers into Thursday when the temperature again will be in the mid-30s. Dry conditions return Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday are looking sunny with highs in the upper 30s.