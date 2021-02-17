As another winter storm sets its sights on Long Island on Thursday, some town highway chiefs say their road salt supplies are alarmingly low.

The double-whammy of two major storms earlier this month — combined with weight restrictions on a New York City highway that has caused reduced salt deliveries from a Staten Island supplier — has left officials in Brookhaven and Huntington worried that they may not be ready for another major snowfall.

"Everyone is very low," Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro said, adding that the town's salt sheds, which collectively can hold up to 20,000 tons of salt, were holding only about 25% to 30% of their capacity.

Huntington was down to 3,000 tons of salt last week after sharing some of its supply with other town departments and a water district.

"We’re down big time," Huntington Highway Superintendent Kevin Orelli said. "We never anticipated the difficulty in replenishing our salt. ... Usually when we need salt, we just call up saying we need however many tons and they send it all at once or over a couple of days."

A two-day storm is expected to start Thursday that could bring four to eight inches of snow to Long Island, forecasters say. A winter storm watch running from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon was issued by the National Weather Service.

Most Long Island towns buy road salt from Atlantic Salt Co., on Staten Island, through a state contract that supplies snow-fighting material to local municipalities.

Atlantic, which charges $75 per ton for salt, ships supplies by truck via the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Attempts to reach Atlantic Salt were unsuccessful.

New York City last year launched a crackdown on overweight trucks on the BQE, because part of the aging roadway is crippled by corroded cantilevers, the horizontal beams and girders that support overpasses.

The city Department of Transportation did not return a call seeking comment.

Losquadro, who also is president of the Suffolk County Highway Superintendents Association, said trucks that deliver salt must cut their loads by half to comply with the city weight restrictions. Brookhaven put in an order on Feb. 2 for 8,000 tons of salt and a week later, had received only 2,150 tons, he said.

Brookhaven was not in danger of running out of salt before the next storm, he said, "but this is much lower than I ever let my stock go."

Alternative truck routes from Staten Island — such as snaking through New Jersey to the George Washington Bridge, then through the Bronx into Queens — were ruled out because the additional costs would be "completely prohibitive," Losquadro said.

"Our yards were all completely full" before the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 storm that dumped up to a foot and a half of snow on some parts of Long Island, Losquadro said. "Over the course of the past week or two, we just haven’t gotten the quantity of those deliveries."

To be sure, some Long Island municipalities, such as Islip and North Hempstead towns, said they have sufficient supplies of salt to last at least to the next storm.

North Hempstead highway maintenance supervisor Brian Waterson said the town received a shipment of nearly 700 tons from Atlantic on Saturday.

"We called up, ordered it and got it," he said.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Canzoneri said in an email the agency, which also purchases salt from Atlantic, "currently has approximately 20,000 tons of salt on hand for treating Long Island’s state roads and we do not foresee any difficulties for our snow and ice operations."

Brookhaven and Huntington officials said they are mixing salt with extra helpings of sand to stretch out the supply. That mixture improves traction on roads, but it won't melt much ice, they said.

"We’re going to wind up, sooner rather than later, going to sand," Orelli said. "We have a stockpile of sand and salt mixed we can go to, and that will keep us going for while."

With Dandan Zou