Long Island was being blanketed with a soft layer of snow 12 days before winter as some frolicked and others shopped for the holiday season — or the weather — on Saturday.

With about 6 inches of snow predicted for much of Long Island on Saturday, a winter storm warning was in effect for most of Suffolk County and a winter weather advisory was in effect for Nassau County, both through Sunday morning.

While officials warned of slick roads, many on Long Island were enjoying the early seasonal snow for the weekend.

The Island’s first accumulating snowfall is expected to continue throughout the evening, likely tapering off around 10 p.m., said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist based in the Upton office of the National Weather Service.

Most of Suffolk County, excluding the South Fork, should see 4 to 6 inches of snow. The bulk of the snow was predicted to fall over northwestern Suffolk, with “just over 6 inches” in such areas as Coram, Stony Brook and Port Jefferson, Pollina said. About 2 to 3 inches is possible closer to Montauk, the weather service said.

“This could shift further east or west depending on low pressure,” Pollina added.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone urged drivers to stay off the roads as western and central Suffolk County were expected to be the hardest hit with 5 to 7 inches of snow.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There’s always a concern with the first storm of the year that there’s almost a lack of memory for residents driving in snowy conditions,” Bellone said. “We’re urging people today if you can to stay home and stay off the roads.”

Bellone stood at the Suffolk County salt yard in Commack saying the county has 17,000 tons of salt ready and 100 pieces of equipment to deploy on the county’s 1,600 miles of roadways.

Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron said officers will patrol in all-wheel-drive vehicles and have military surplus on standby, although this storm may not warrant heavy equipment. “We’re pleased that if this had to happen, it came on a Saturday,” Cameron said.

Across Long Island, residents were venturing out for the first snowstorm of the season, some still wearing shorts and clinging to the mild fall.

Christmas-y day for shopping

Robert Ammirati, 60, a photographer in Huntington, stopped at Home Depot with his wife, Laura, to pick up a wreath after finding a Christmas tree elsewhere.

“We were gonna do it anyway, and we weren’t going to let the snow stop us,” he said. “It’s not that big of a deal. I came out with my shorts on. I don’t let it affect us in any way, shape or form.”

They said picking up the tree in the snow made it feel more Christmas-y, and that they wanted to get one before it gets too close to the holiday.

“It was fun. it made us do it much quicker. It sped it up,” he said.

Far from Dallas, hunting for an ice brush

Lori Anderson brought her retired service dog, Aggie, to Home Depot in Huntington — where the parking lot was packed with people. She was picking up an ice brush and WD-40 for locks.

Anderson is from Dallas and is staying with family in Huntington temporarily while undergoing cancer treatment at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Hospital.

Though she said she’s not used to snow — a frost in Texas virtually shuts down everything — she said she’s glad to be here while it’s snowing.

“We like it very much because it’s Christmas, so it’s appropriate,” Anderson said. “We don’t have very much snow where I’m from.”

There’s snow enough for ‘pelting’

The Mitchell family was hanging out at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington.

Gosia Mitchell, 41, teaches English as a new language and English 11.

“I’m from Poland. This is nothing. What snow?” she joked. But having the snow? “It makes it beautiful. It’s in the Christmas spirit.”

She was with her 7-year-old son, Ian, and her husband, Bob Mitchell.

Ian had been pelting his dad with snowballs before they got to the museum. “I like getting him dirty,” he said.

‘Perfect snow’ and a dog at Cold Spring Harbor park

David and Trine Breskin of Huntington brought their dog, Tazz, on a hike at Cold Spring Harbor State Park. They said they had hoped to beat the snow before the hills became too slippery, but it started sprinkling toward the end of their walk.

David, 62, who is in sales, said,: “This is the perfect snow. This is the same thing as candles at home. It’s ambience.”

Trine, 54, said she looked forward to spending the day cooking — she’s a chef — and being in front of the fireplace: “It couldn’t be more perfect timing. You’re in that mood, the Christmas mood.”