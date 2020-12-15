Who to call, where to go for information about the storm

Here is a list of key phone numbers for Suffolk and Nassau governments and agencies that Long Islanders can call to report snowstorm-related problems, or to get information related to snow removal, road and street conditions, trash pickup and other questions.

Across Long Island, call 911 if there is an emergency requiring immediate attention of police fire or EMS.

TOWN/CITY GOVERNMENTS

Babylon

631-957-3000

www.townofbabylon.com

Brookhaven

631-451-TOWN (631-451-8696)

631-451-6291 for public safety issues

www.brookhaven.org

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

East Hampton

631-324-4141

631-324-0925 (roadway obstructions)

www.ehamptonny.gov

Glen Cove

516-676-2000

www.glencove-li.us

Hempstead

516-489-5000

https://hempsteadny.gov/

Huntington

631-351-3000

631-499-0444 (highway department)

www.huntingtonny.gov

Islip

631-595-3595 (public works)

www.townofislip-ny.gov

Long Beach

516-431-1000

www.longbeachny.org

North Hempstead

516-869-6311;

www.northhempstead.com

Oyster Bay

516-677-5757 (highway department)

www.oysterbaytown.com

Riverhead

631-727-3200

www.townofriverheadny.gov

Shelter Island

631-749-0600 (police)

631-749-1090 (highway and public works)

www.shelterislandtown.us

Smithtown

631-360-7514 (environment and waterways)

631-360-7500 (highways)

631-360-7553 (Public Safety Department)

www.smithtownny.gov

Southampton

631-283-6000

www.southamptontownny.gov

Southold

631-765-2784 (police)

631-765-3140 (highway)

www.southoldtownny.gov

COUNTY GOVERNMENTS

Nassau County

516-573-9600 (Office of Emergency Management)

www.nassaucountyny.gov

Suffolk County

631-852-4900 (Office of Emergency Management)

www.suffolkcountyny.gov

ELECTRIC OR GAS EMERGENCIES

PSEG Long Island

800-490-0075 (to report outage/downed power lines)

www.psegliny.com

National Grid

800-490-0045 (to report a gas emergency)

https://www.nationalgridus.com/long-island-ny-home/

EMERGENCY SHELTER

American Red Cross

877-REDCROSS

516-747-3500 (Nassau)

631-924-6700 (Suffolk)

www.redcross.org/local/new-york/greater-new-york

STATE GOVERNMENT

Office of Emergency Management

518-292-2200

LIRR

http://www.mta.info/lirr

Phone: 718-217-LIRR (718-217-5477)

Twitter: @LIRR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mtalirr/

Alerts: https://www.mymtaalerts.com/LoginC.aspx

NICE BUS

http://www.nicebus.com/

Phone: 516-336-6600

Twitter: @theNICEbus

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theNICEbus

SUFFOLK COUNTY TRANSIT

Website: http://www.sct-bus.org/

Phone: 631-852-5200

Twitter: @SCTBusInfo

STATE HIGHWAYS

Phone: 511

https://www.511ny.org/

Twitter: @511NY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NYSDOT

AIRLINES

Contact individual carriers about flight changes.