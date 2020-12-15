Who to call, where to go for information about the storm
Here is a list of key phone numbers for Suffolk and Nassau governments and agencies that Long Islanders can call to report snowstorm-related problems, or to get information related to snow removal, road and street conditions, trash pickup and other questions.
Across Long Island, call 911 if there is an emergency requiring immediate attention of police fire or EMS.
TOWN/CITY GOVERNMENTS
Babylon
631-957-3000
Brookhaven
631-451-TOWN (631-451-8696)
631-451-6291 for public safety issues
East Hampton
631-324-4141
631-324-0925 (roadway obstructions)
Glen Cove
516-676-2000
Hempstead
516-489-5000
Huntington
631-351-3000
631-499-0444 (highway department)
Islip
631-595-3595 (public works)
Long Beach
516-431-1000
North Hempstead
516-869-6311;
Oyster Bay
516-677-5757 (highway department)
Riverhead
631-727-3200
Shelter Island
631-749-0600 (police)
631-749-1090 (highway and public works)
Smithtown
631-360-7514 (environment and waterways)
631-360-7500 (highways)
631-360-7553 (Public Safety Department)
Southampton
631-283-6000
Southold
631-765-2784 (police)
631-765-3140 (highway)
COUNTY GOVERNMENTS
Nassau County
516-573-9600 (Office of Emergency Management)
Suffolk County
631-852-4900 (Office of Emergency Management)
ELECTRIC OR GAS EMERGENCIES
PSEG Long Island
800-490-0075 (to report outage/downed power lines)
National Grid
800-490-0045 (to report a gas emergency)
https://www.nationalgridus.com/long-island-ny-home/
EMERGENCY SHELTER
American Red Cross
877-REDCROSS
516-747-3500 (Nassau)
631-924-6700 (Suffolk)
www.redcross.org/local/new-york/greater-new-york
STATE GOVERNMENT
Office of Emergency Management
518-292-2200
LIRR
Phone: 718-217-LIRR (718-217-5477)
Twitter: @LIRR
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mtalirr/
Alerts: https://www.mymtaalerts.com/LoginC.aspx
NICE BUS
Phone: 516-336-6600
Twitter: @theNICEbus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theNICEbus
SUFFOLK COUNTY TRANSIT
Website: http://www.sct-bus.org/
Phone: 631-852-5200
Twitter: @SCTBusInfo
STATE HIGHWAYS
Phone: 511
Twitter: @511NY
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NYSDOT
AIRLINES
Contact individual carriers about flight changes.