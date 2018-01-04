The Long Island Rail Road was experiencing scattered systemwide delays of up to 20 minutes Thursday morning, with Nassau and Suffolk county under a blizzard warning.

The delays were because of “winter weather conditions,” the railroad said in a special service notice just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. By nearly 10 a.m., many delays had cleared as the morning rush drew to a close.

Several branches, including Babylon, Montauk, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and West Hempstead, had reported delayed service during the morning rush. The Babylon, Montauk, Oyster Bay and Port Jefferson delays were attributed to the weather, while the Ronkonkoma Branch was delayed by switch trouble near Hicksville, the LIRR said.

Two Long Beach trains, the 7:39 a.m. and the 8:03 a.m. trains to Penn Station, were canceled because of switch trouble at Long Beach, the railroad also said. Another train, on the Hempstead Branch, was also delayed by switch trouble.

Travel conditions on Thursday will range from “very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning and evening commutes,” the National Weather Service blizzard warning said. In addition to up to a foot of snow in parts of Long Island, the snowstorm was expected to bring high winds.

Winds out of the north at 26 mph, gusting to 40 mph, were recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport just before 8 a.m. The strongest winds were expected in the afternoon, the service said, leading to blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

LIRR crews were to deploy deicing equipment, including switch heaters and antifreeze trains, to prevent snow accumulation, Cuomo said in a statement. They will have access to 1 million pounds of deicer, 12,000 third-rail heaters, 108 track switch heaters and other equipment.

As for Long Island roads, state Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Canzoneri told News 12 Long Island the state has more than 250 plows — some plowing, some doing salting.

By 7 a.m. road conditions were deteriorating rapidly across the East End, even as plow crews went to work. Montauk Highway from Eastport to Westhampton was slick with a layer of dry snow that quickly replenished itself after plows barreled through. Visibility was worsening as snow and wind caused occasional whiteout conditions.

Nassau’s NICE bus service said it was monitoring the storm, but Suffolk County Transit buses were not running, News 12 Long Island reported. The NICE website showed some detours during Thursday morning’s commute.

At Long Island MacArthur Airport, American, Frontier and Southwest Airlines canceled multiple flights scheduled for Thursday, officials said. Airport officials recommended travelers contact their carriers for updated flight information.

Flight disruptions were being reported Thursday morning at LaGuardia and Kennedy airports.

Check back for updates on this developing story.