TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 57° Good Evening
Overcast 57° Good Evening
Long Island

Solar company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

By Mark Harrington  mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Level Solar, a Manhattan-based provider of rooftop solar power, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, citing debts in excess of $5 million.

The company listed assets of between $50 million and $100 million, and more than 200 creditors.

Among the creditors was Hauppauge-based Cooper Electric Supply Co., its primary electric equipment and parts supplier, which is owed more than $4.5 million, according to the filing in federal bankrupcty court in Manhattan.

Level Solar sought bankrucptcy court approval to hire a forensic accounting firm to look into “potential financial and other misconduct” of a former company official “and possibly others,” according to the filing.

As previously reported in Newsday, Level Solar, which operated offices in Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, terminated more than employees in late September. Most of the employees worked on Long Island, where the company had more than 2,000 customers. Level also had offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In 2015, the company reached an agreement to borrow up to $25 million from the state’s Green Bank program. A source said the Green Bank on Friday sent a notice of default and removal to Level Solar. A spokeswoman for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, which administers the Green Bank, didn’t immediately provide a comment.

The letter to employees from the company’s board in September said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have no choice but to suspend the operations of Level Solar and terminate employees effective immediately.”

SUNation Solar Systems, a Ronkonkoma-based solar installer, has since assumed much of the operations of Level Solar, including billing, service and installations, in an agreement that shields the Long Island company from any of Level’s liabilities.

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Clarice Donaldson, a pioneering black female psychiatrist, died Retired psychiatrist, black pioneer dies at 96
Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Judge delays Mangano-Venditto trial
Paul D. Kalb of Brookhaven National Laboratory, left, LI company gets $1.2M in grants for concrete
Dennis Dewitt Cops: Man missing from group home found
Officials charged Roy Gunther Jr., a municipal code Garbage pileup charges against code officer dismissed
Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen  outside the Theodore Gillen wants alleged destruction of documents investigated
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE