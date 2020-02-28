Mourners remember Sonny Franzese at funeral Mass

A eulogy for Colombo family underboss John (Sonny) Franzese had just begun Friday morning when the glass of a paschal candle shattered, sending a thunderous echo through Our Lady of Mount Carmel church.

“See? He is here with us right now, and he wants to make sure I’m not gonna to say certain things. That I promise,” said the eulogist, Maurice, who described himself as the “unofficial adopted son of Sonny" and owner of Cinema World Studios in Greenpoint.

There was laughter among about 75 people gathered in Williamsburg at the funeral Mass for Franzese, the charming and menacing mobster who died Sunday at the age of 103. He had been at a veterans hospital in New York City when he died. Two and a half years ago, he was freed from prison, the oldest inmate in the federal system, having served 35 years.

“I don’t think anybody ever thought that Sonny Franzese was ever gonna die. He just kept on going,” said the officiant, Msgr. David Cassato, standing next to Franzese’s coffin. “You ever see that image of the Energizer Bunny? Well, he was, in my mind, the Energizer Bunny. He kept going, going and going.”

In court papers, the government once said Franzese was responsible for between 40 and 50 murders by the late 1960s; he was never convicted of homicide.

But Franzese’s Mafia career was interrupted by a 50-year sentence in 1967 for being the mastermind for bank robberies across the nation. (He long denied guilt.) He was paroled repeatedly but kept being sent back to prison for continuing to associate with fellow felons.

In 2010, he got sent back, at age 93, for shaking down the Penthouse and Hustler strip clubs in Manhattan, and an Albertson pizzeria. His youngest son, John Jr., testified against the older man and had worn a wire.

In a Newsday interview, Franzese said: “I never hurt nobody that was innocent."

Cassato recalled meeting Franzese in 2002, when Franzese came to see the monsignor at another parish, in Bensonhurst, to thank him for his work at Mount Carmel, which Franzese considered his parish. His own mother's funeral had been there.

“He said, ‘you know, I’ve been away at college,’” the monsignor said, which is how Franzese euphemistically referred to prison, before offering: “Anything you need, call me.”

“Lo and behold, he went away to school again!” the monsignor said to laughter.

Three mourners delivered eulogies, including a grandson and granddaughter. Both described their grandfather as a family man, a doting pretense in their life who urged them to pursue their passions, get educated and be healthy.

The traditional Catholic Mass was complemented by gospel singers his grandchildren hired who sang “Amazing Grace” as Franzese’s coffin, draped in an American flag, was carried out of the church.

Cassato had invoked Benjamin Franklin’s aphorism that there’s nothing certain in life but death and taxes.

“If you’re smart,” Cassato said, “if you’re smart, Sonny taught me, you could avoid some of those taxes.”