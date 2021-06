A serious crash at involving a motorcycle west bound of the Southern State Parkway has closed down the parkway at the height of rush hour, state police said.

A helicopter landed on the parkway and at least one person was airlifted to a local hospital, police said. The crash took place about 5:15 p.m., police said.

The roadway is closed westbound at Exit 32 west near Bethpage Parkway. Eastbound lanes are open.