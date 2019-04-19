TODAY'S PAPER
DOT: Westbound Southern State Parkway reopens after fatal crash

All lanes were closed between Exit 30S and Exit 29 in North Massapequa until shortly before 6 a.m., according to the DOT.

Scene of fatal crash Friday on Southern State

Scene of fatal crash Friday on Southern State Parkway.    Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff
A two-car accident that police said killed one of the drivers closed a section of westbound Southern State Parkway during the overnight hours Friday.

A 2017 Honda Accord traveling westbound in the right lane at about 12:10 a.m. struck the rear of a 2019 GMC, causing the GMC to leave the road and strike a tree, State Police said in a news release.

The driver of the GMC, Mammen T. Chacko, 69, of North Bellmore, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he died, police said. 

All lanes were closed between Exit 30S and Exit 29 in North Massapequa until shortly before 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

State Police is encouraging any witnesses to the accident to confidentially call (631) 756-3300.  

