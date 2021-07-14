Brooks: More cameras, cops possible on Southern State after fatal crash

Speed cameras and additional police may be needed to patrol the Southern State Parkway, a Long Island lawmaker said Wednesday, two days after a pair of motorists, driving erratically, caused a crash that killed a Holbrook father of three.

State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), who has called for increased fines and more signage to combat traffic fatalities on the parkway, said he plans to meet with state troopers who patrol the roadway to discuss ways to combat reckless drivers.

"We have a lot of bad accidents on the roadway that are a direct result of people not obeying the law either in terms of how they drive, their rate of speed or alcohol," said Brooks, whose district includes a stretch of the Southern State. "The question is if it's worthwhile to increase surveillance on the Southern State Parkway or to put cameras there picking up people that are traveling at high rates of speed."

Brooks and Assemb. Michaele Solages (D-Elmont) have proposed creating "highway safety corridors" on the parkway, where signs would indicate double fines. The corridors would be established, in part, based on an analysis of locations with high incidence of fatal crashes due to driver behavior.

On Monday near Exit 38 in North Babylon, Richard Riggs, a 75-year-old auto parts salesperson, was driving his Mitsubushi Outlander east on the parkway. A stolen Range Rover, in tandem with a Jeep Cherokee, both "operating erratically," attempted to pass between Riggs and a sedan, state police said.

Riggs lost control of his vehicle, which flipped and stopped on the right shoulder, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have continued searching for the drivers since the crash but so far, no one has been apprehended.

Newsday has previously reported that from 2014 to 2018, there were 43 fatal crashes on the Southern State. A 10-mile stretch of the parkway, from Exit 17 to Exit 30, and spannin, g part of Brooks' district, has earned the ominous nickname: "Blood Alley."

Transportation experts said while the parkway — built in the 1920s as a route for day-tripping New York City residents to Jones Beach and other outdoor locales — is poorly designed and unfit for Long Island's modern traffic, there is little that can be done prevent accidents fueled by reckless driving.

AAA Northeast spokesman Robert Sinclair Jr. says the Southern State is "devoid of modern transportation engineering standards" and is largely unfixable outside of flattening the 25-mile roadway and widening its lanes.

"Without a doubt the Southern State Parkway is bad. But if you have people driving recklessly it doesn't help," Sinclair said. "They could drive recklessly on the best engineered roadway around … but bad driving on any road is going to make the problems."

Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, a regional smart growth planning group, said "you can't design your way out of reckless and really damaging and devastating actions by individuals."

State Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Canzoneri said Monday's crash "appears to be the result of activity having nothing to do with the configuration of the road."

The department recently completed a report to determine if entrance and exit ramps on the parkway need to be reconfigured to deter wrong-way driving, which has been responsible for several fatal parkway crashes.

"The study confirms that the countermeasures in place meet or exceed national engineering standards for deterring such incidents," said Canzoneri, adding that wrong-way crashes examined in the study were all attributable to impaired driving.

A second department study, examining the parkway’s mainline for potential fixes and enhancements, is scheduled for completion later this year.