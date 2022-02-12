No snow? No problem.

The lack of it didn’t stop Special Olympics athletes from snowshoe racing in the first ever such competition on Long Island.

Roughly 30 athletes from five clubs across Long Island and New York City competed in snowshoe sprints and relays along the sandy shores of North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington on Saturday — without the fluffy white stuff.

The competitors and their coaches welcomed the chance to participate in Nassau’s beachy feat, which several said is more grueling than the packed snow they’re used to racing on. Pre-COVID-19, participants trekked to upstate Queensbury for regional snowshoe races, which have since been paused.

Diane Colonna, vice president of downstate regional operations for the Special Olympics in New York, excitedly watched the competition unfold near Hempstead Harbor.

"They train in the sand anyway, so why not have a competition in the sand?" she said. "They always travel upstate for their competition, but why should we do that, we can do it here. …

"This has been a hard road for them, and being able to be back out there competing with their fellow athletes is not only a sense of pride and hard work but it was something they really needed. It’s been a long struggle for all of us, but for this population — definitely a bigger struggle," Colonna said.

More than 51,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities participate in the Special Olympics across New York, making it the largest chapter in the country. Competitors on Saturday ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old, and scores of supporters stood on the sidelines cheering them on amid springlike temperatures.

While average snowshoe-race prepping takes eight to 10 weeks, Linda Roth, 58, coach of the Huntington Blue Devils, which took first place in the relay, began training much earlier. "I don’t want to brag but we work really hard, probably harder than most. We started training in August," said Roth, who has seen the sport take off since she formed the team eight years ago.

"Nobody was doing it back then and now it’s definitely become more athletic," Roth added. "What I like is that everyone is on the same playing field. Nobody’s been doing this as a child."

Many of the participants will be heading to Syracuse for the Special Olympics state winter games on Feb. 25 and 26.

John Cronin, 26, of the Huntington Blue Devils and co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks in Melville, participated in the 50- and 100-meter dashes plus the relays.

"I feel great. I just keep pushing as best as I can," said Cronin, 26. He then echoed the Special Olympics’ motto: "Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

John’s dad, Mark Cronin, 63, appreciates the drive and spirit evident on every player’s flushed face. "It’s real training and real competition for medals. They learn discipline and sportsmanship," he said.

Donna DeBernardo, 58, of Staten Island, donned a sweater with her son’s moniker "The Vin Man." She cheered and clapped as her son, Vinny DeBernardo, 25, crossed the 50-meter finish line to take first place.

"Good job, Vin. I’m so proud of you," she said, hugging him.

After running through the grainy terrain, Vinny's team swapped their name from Kool Runners to Sand Runners. When asked how he felt after the race, without missing a beat, he said: "Heavy. Painful."

But for his beaming mom, there could be no greater source of joy. "I love this. I’m so happy we’re back," she said.