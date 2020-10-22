TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Legis. William Spencer stripped of leadership post, committee chairmanship

Suffolk County Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport) leaves First

Suffolk County Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport) leaves First District Court in Central Islip after his arraignment on Wednesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Suffolk County Legis. William Spencer, who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to trade drugs for sexual favors, has stepped down from his leadership posts in the county Legislature, Presiding Officer Robert Calarco said Thursday.

Spencer (D-Centerport) agreed to step down as legislative majority leader at the request of the Democratic caucus, Calarco said.

Spencer also will be stripped of his chairmanship of the legislature's Health Committee, and his post on the county’s heroin and opioid epidemic advisory panel.

Calarco (D-Patchogue) said Spencer would not be resigning from his legislative seat.

"There is nothing in the law that requires a legislator to resign while charges are pending, and while the allegations against Legislator Spencer are serious, he is entitled to his day in court," Calarco said in a statement.

Spencer, a physician, was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to trade oxycodone pills for sexual favors with a woman he thought was a sex worker, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Spencer has pleaded not guilty.

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

