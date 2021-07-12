Remains of LI native found in Surfside condo collapse

The body of a former Southampton stockbroker and mother was found in the rubble from the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, family members said.

The remains of Judy Spiegel, a retired Merrill Lynch stockbroker who volunteered at Southampton Hospital's Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, were discovered in the debris from the Champlain Towers South Friday. Speigel was born in South Bellmore, raised her family in Plainview and later, Southampton.

Spiegel's son Josh remembered her Monday as an "amazing mother and grandmother" who doted on the entire family.

"Her selflessness was unmatched and we will keep her in our hearts forever," Josh Spiegel said.

When the building collapsed, Judy Spiegel was alone in the sixth-floor apartment as her husband of 40 years, Kevin Spiegel, had left for a business trip in California three days before.

Judy Spiegel's three adult children — Rachel, Josh, and Michael Spiegel — posted a message on Instagram Sunday confirming their mother's death.

"While this was the absolute worst news in the world, we are happy that we have been reunited," they wrote. " … The intense roller coaster of emotions that we have experienced over the past 18 days has been indescribable. We truly appreciate all of our family and friends for being by our side, rooting us on, and praying that we be reunited with our mom.

"We hope our mom is looking down on us with pride, knowing we fought our hardest to find her. We are so proud to be her kids and we will pass on all the amazing lessons she taught us. Her spirit will continue to live on in all of us," the family wrote.

A funeral for Judy Spiegel will be held Tuesday in Miami.

The death toll at Surfside reached 94 Monday, while 22 people remain "potentially unaccounted" for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a morning news conference.

The Spiegels sold their Southampton home in 2017 and bought an apartment in Champlain Towers, north of Miami Beach, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.

Kevin Spiegel, the former administrator of Southampton Hospital, told Newsday last month that he was praying for a miracle that his wife would be found alive.

"Judy did everything for all of us," Kevin Spiegel, who previously worked as emergency medical technician at the Plainview Fire Department, said at the time. "We are lost without her."

On Friday, rescue crews found the body of Gary Cohen, a father of two who was raised in Dix Hills, in the rubble. Crews have yet find the body of his brother, Brad Cohen, who was also in the condo at the time of the collapse.