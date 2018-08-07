Nine people were injured and two children were ejected onto the roadway when a Jeep with eight occupants collided with another vehicle just outside the Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The two children, ages 11 and 5, were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, said Chief Rod Richardson of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

He said there was a baby in the Jeep, who did not appear to be seriously injured. The infant and the children's father also were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, and the other victims, including "walking wounded," were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, he said.

Police shut down traffic on Route 25 from Edwards Avenue to Route 58 while investigating the crash.

Richardson said two of his advance paramedics were already on the road when the emergency call came, and after they heard what sounded like a "mass casualty" event, they called several other departments. His rescuers were the first paramedics at the scene and their dispatch calls helped get other paramedics to the site within minutes, including about 25 fire and ambulance personnel from Riverhead, Wading River, Ridge, Flanders and Manorville, the ambulance corps chief said.

"We were spread a little thin, but the help came pretty quick," Richardson said.

"There were three children in the Jeep and two were ejected. Nobody died, thank God."

According to Riverhead Police Sgt. Edward J. Frost, police received a 3:45 p.m. call reporting a collision between a Jeep Wrangler and a gray sedan that left eight people injured — most with minor cuts and bruises. Three people had more serious injuries and were being treated at a hospital, he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, Frost said. Police were still investigating the cause of the crash Tuesday night.

New York State Police, the Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Traffic Control also responded. Both vehicles were towed from the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

The Jeep may have been trying to turn into the water park when it was broadsided by a Dodge Charger, the ambulance chief said. He said eight people seemed to be a lot for a Jeep and that the children, who landed just outside the vehicle, were likely not wearing seat belts.

The collision happened outside the water park, where general manager Michael Bengtson was directing traffic leaving the park, which closes at 6 p.m.

The park's paramedics had rushed out to help Riverhead ambulance emergency rescuers, Bengtson said. Later, two medevac helicopters arrived to the scene, he said.

Investigators still had the roads blocked Tuesday night as they gathered evidence.

Roughly 19 cars, including three school buses, were stuck on Route 25 heading east.

Kathleen Edlund, a Ridge resident, said she had been stuck on the side of the road for more than an hour because of the accident. She was waiting for her son, who works at Splish Splash, to finish work so she could pick him up and head home.

“But it’s OK,” Edlund said. “I don’t mind waiting for my son. That,” she said pointing to the crash site, “is horrific.”

Splish Splash, a 96-acre water park, is one of Long Island's major summertime attractions.

With Zachary R. Dowdy

