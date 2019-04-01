A federal judge on Monday delayed until November the cover-up and obstruction of justice trials of former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and the head of his anti-corruption unit, Christopher McPartland.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip acted after defense attorneys said the amount of pretrial discovery material federal prosecutors have handed over so far is too "voluminous" to review in time for the trial which had been scheduled to start May 14.

Spota and McPartland are charged with covering up the 2012 beating by former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke of a man who stole a duffle bag from his police SUV. Burke is completing a federal prison sentence for civil rights violations and obstruction of justice in his beating of the man, Christoper Loeb.

In the run up to the their trial, Spota and McPartland and their attorneys last week agreed to receive — conditioned by a protective order — documents involving what unnamed witnesses have told prosecutors.

The protective order requires the defendants and their attorneys not to disclose “sensitive and/or personal information” about the witnesses, according to court papers.

The personal information was included in order to avoid “the need for extensive redaction of the material,” the court papers said.

Under terms of the protective order, defense attorneys may get copies of the witnesses’ material in preparation for the defense, but must return the copies at the end of the trial. But Spota and McPartland can only read the material in the presence of their lawyers, the court papers said.

Spota and McPartland were each indicted on four felony charges: conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and obstruct an official proceeding; witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding; obstruction of justice; and accessory after the fact to the deprivation of civil rights.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, but would probably receive a lesser sentence under federal sentencing guidelines.

Spota and McPartland have been barred from contacting witnesses in the case and are permitted to talk with each other only with their attorneys present.

Previous court records have outlined a large part of the government’s case.

There are, for example, two former members of the Suffolk County police department who are cooperating with the government after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and who are hoping to get a reduced sentence, according to papers filed by prosecutors.

One cooperator is described only as “Cooperating Defendant #1; the other as “SCPD Member 5." "SCPD Member #5” is said by prosecutors to have taken part with Burke in the assault on Loeb, along with two other former Suffolk police officers.

Prosecutors have said in court papers that their case, including that of the information from cooperators, will be backed up by other material, such as “other [unnamed] witnesses and documentary evidence, including telephone records."

In relation to the telephone records, a federal agent got a search warrant to get the cellphone records of Burke, Spota, and McPartland, and five former unnamed members of the Suffolk County Police Department. One of the five is also identified as being involved with the Suffolk Detectives Association, according to the prosecutors’ papers.

Cellphone records can be used to indicate the time and approximate location of users of the phones, possibly supporting a witnesses testimony.

Prosecutors have said in court paper, that part of the government’s case involves meetings that occurred at an athletic field next to Suffolk County police headquarters in Yaphank; Spota’s office; a wake in Farmingdale; “at [an unnamed] high school in Smithtown;” at an unnamed Asian restaurant in St. James; and the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church in Smithtown. There is no suggestion that church or high school employees are involved in the case.