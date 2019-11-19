Burke's gym bag contained sex toys, condoms and union cards, detective testifies

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

A gym bag with two sex toys, soap, condoms, clothing and union cards with then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's name on them were found in a Smithtown man's bedroom with dozens of drug needles during a probation visit before Burke arrived at the scene on the same day in December 2012, a detective testified Tuesday.

Suffolk police Det. Brian Draiss' testimony at the federal trial of Burke's mentor, former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, and one of Spota's ex-top aides, Christopher McPartland, detailed what happened shortly before prosecutors say Burke beat up burglar Christopher Loeb in a police precinct.

Draiss told jurors in U.S. District Court in Central Islip that he previously testified before a grand jury after a grant of immunity from the prosecution and had that same protection Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors have alleged Spota and McPartland orchestrated a cover-up with Burke to try to protect him following the beating after Loeb, then 26, stole the Police Athletic League bag from Burke's department vehicle on Dec. 14, 2012.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

"It was disgusting," Draiss testified about the scene in Loeb's bedroom.

The 19-year police veteran said that besides the PAL bag, law enforcement officials discovered about 100 needles scattered around, along with other drug paraphernalia and lots of electronic gear, mail and credit cards.

Draiss also explained during questioning by prosecutor Michael Maffei that he had gone to Loeb's house with his partner to assist probation officials who were following up after seeing illegal metal knuckles at the residence a month earlier.

Draiss, then a Fourth Precinct officer, said a probation official caught Loeb after he fled from the house and his own partner later found heroin on Loeb and in the man's bedroom closet.

On a TV stand in the same room, authorities also found pornography, the witness said.

Another man in the house, Gabriel Miguelas, told police he and Loeb had burglarized vehicles the night before and used heroin, Draiss said.

The witness said he was loading contraband into a police car when a detective from the criminal intelligence unit arrived and asked if any police-related items were found.

Draiss said he told the detective, whose name he didn't know, about the PAL bag and union cards, not learning until later that the duffel belonged to Burke.

Burke's gun belt also was located in the home's basement, Draiss testified.

At some point, Burke himself arrived, according to Draiss, who said Burke went to the bedroom and picked up the PAL bag.

Somebody told Burke that the bag needed to be photographed, before Burke put it down on the bed, it was photographed and then he left with it, Draiss said.

The witness said he later returned to his precinct, where Loeb was being held, to process evidence.

Another police official brought in a bottle of Viagra with Burke's name on it and threw it away, and the PAL bag and items inside it also weren't processed as evidence, Draiss told jurors.

The witness said he saw Loeb in the precinct shortly after 9 p.m., eight hours after he had contact with him during his arrest at the house.

Draiss said after allegations that Burke beat Loeb became public, he was called to a meeting at the Police Benevolent Association and told a special prosecutor would handle the case because of links to Suffolk police and prosecutors.

He said PBA board member Louis Tutone and union attorney Dave Davis were at the meeting, and also were present when a Queens prosecutor questioned him later at a State Police barracks in Farmingdale.

Draiss said he told the prosecutor about some of the items in the PAL, but not the sex toys, because he feared consequences if he embarrassed Burke.

In January 2013, the FBI subpoenaed him and he hired Garden City attorney Kevin Keating, whom the police union recommended, Draiss said.

But during a July 2013 FBI interview, he failed to mention the sex toys, something he also did in the late fall of that year when he testified in Suffolk County Court about the Loeb case, the witness acknowledged.

Draiss said he feared he would be transferred and put in a menial administrative job if he divulged all the bag's contents.

"There were a host of things that could happen to you if you embarrass your boss' boss," Draiss said.

A detectives' union board member, Russ McCormack, who was a friend of Burke's helped him and other avoid the media after his court appearance, the witness said.

Draiss also said that in 2014, he became a detective, a promotion that came after a panel that included intelligence unit commander Lt. James Hickey interviewed him, along with Chief of Detectives William Madigan.

Draiss testified that he didn't know if would have been promoted if he had been honest about the PAL duffel's contents.

The witness said he testified before a grand jury in the fall of 2013 under a grant of immunity, and finally spoke of everything that had been in the gym bag.

But Draiss said he remained fearful of retribution, saying the department was "polarized" at the time.

The prosecution witness told Spota's attorney, Alan Vinegrad, during a cross-examination Tuesday that he didn't see any injuries to Loeb when he saw the man at the Fourth Precinct.

He also said he never spoke to Spota about the case.

Draiss told Larry Krantz, McPartland's lawyer, that he never spoke to McPartland either. He agreed that his immunity grant meant he had to tell the truth.

The detective also testified that he never witnessed or took part in the Loeb assault, looking surprised when Krantz asked if he'd known Loeb had claimed Draiss punched him at his home.

Testimony in the case will continue Tuesday afternoon.