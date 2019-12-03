This story was reported by Nicole, Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

The attorney for ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota assailed the character of the government's star witness against his client Tuesday, getting James Hickey to admit he was a serial spouse cheater who was found to have previously lied in court and to internal affairs investigators.

Attorney Alan Vinegrad began his cross-examination as the former police lieutenant testified for a third day in U.S. District Court in the obstruction trial of Spota and Christopher McPartland, Spota's former anti-corruption unit chief.

The defense attorney kicked off his questions by quizzing Hickey about details of a 1990 burglary case that a Suffolk judge dismissed after finding Hickey's testimony at a pretrial hearing wasn't credible.

Hickey agreed it was unusual for a judge to toss an indictment based on flaws in an officer's testimony. But when the case ended in court, it still wasn't over for Hickey.

"The Internal Affairs bureau found you lied in your testimony in court, correct?" Vinegrad asked.

"Correct," Hickey replied.

The witness then agreed there were three findings he lied in connection with the case: the judge's finding in court, the findings of internal affairs investigators who seconded the judge's conclusion, and the decision by those investigators that Hickey lied to them.

Hickey previously testified he lost several vacation days after the false testimony controversy, which he said happened when he was 28 and had been a cop for about six years.

The witness' credibility is key to the prosecution's case.

Hickey, 55, is the first witness to directly connect Spota to allegations that Spota and McPartland took part in an effort to conceal the 2012 beating of a handcuffed prisoner by James Burke, who was then police chief.

Burke, Spota's former chief investigator, punched burglary suspect Christopher Loeb in the Fourth Precinct after the now-recovering heroin addict stole a bag from Burke's police vehicle on Dec. 12, 2014.

Burke pleaded guilty in early 2016 and served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

But Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Hickey turned in his retirement papers in December 2015 after three decades on the police force and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice on Jan. 15, 2016, according to his prior testimony.

But Hickey admitted to Vinegrad on Tuesday that he still was carrying on an affair with a former police department subordinate when he signed a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Hickey testified that his affair with that particular woman, who worked in the criminal intelligence unit he had commanded, lasted five to six years.

The former lieutenant said he never carried on the affair during working hours, but agreed he lied to his wife about the other woman — whom Vinegrad pointed out Hickey had 3,800 text exchanges with in less than three months in 2015.

The witness also admitted to affairs with three other women, including one he carried on with another police force subordinate that also lasted, on and off, for several years.

"Is it fair to say you lied to your wife a lot over many years?" Vinegrad asked.

"Yes," Hickey said.

The witness admitted he only told prosecutors about the one affair that was active when he became a cooperator, and acknowledged the other extramarital indiscretions later.

Vinegrad also tried to create space between Hickey and his client, with Hickey testifying he only spoke to Spota four times by phone from 2013 to 2015.

Phone records showed each call lasted no longer than a minute.

Hickey also acknowledged that the only meeting with Spota reflected in his own calendar entries was the meeting in the district attorney’s personal office on June 4, 2015.

The witness testified previously Spota demanded then to know who “flipped” and exposed the cover-up scheme after federal officials reopened their investigation into the prisoner beating.

Vinegrad also pressed Hickey about the witness’ contention that Spota knew Burke had assaulted Loeb.

The defense attorney asked how many times it was said in Spota’s presence that Burke had beaten the prisoner.

“Aside from the 4th?” Hickey replied, a reference to the June 2015 meeting.

“Anytime, ever,” Vinegrad answered.

“That’s the one that stands out to me,” the witness said.

Spota’s attorney also grilled Hickey about his prior testimony that Spota frequently would ask Hickey how his three detectives who took part in the beating and were in on the cover-up were holding up.

Hickey said the “few dozen” conversations happened mostly in a hallway outside Spota’s office where there was a bathroom.

Pressed if the conversations ever happened in the that bathroom, Hickey replied: “I don’t know, once or twice,” but said it was mostly in the hallway.

Vinegrad then asked if Hickey knew Spota had a private bathroom accessible only through his office.

Hickey said he was sure that had been the case, but he’d never seen it.

Vinegrad's questioning followed a cross-examination of Hickey by McPartland's attorney, Larry Krantz, that began Monday.

Krantz first took aim at the witness' character with questions focused on his history of alcoholism and mental problems.

Hickey agreed prosecutors didn't ask for his medical records, which document hospitalizations in 2013 and 2015, until shortly before the trial.

Krantz also got Hickey to agree Monday he didn't tell prosecutors at first about suffering hallucinations, delusions and paranoia in 2015, but rather said he had suffered a mini-stroke brought on by lack of sleep and stress.

The witness said prior to his guilty plea, he told government officials about the delirium and altered mental status he experienced in October 2015.

But Hickey also insisted he acknowledged to federal officials in his first conversation with the government that he'd been brought to a psychiatric unit for an emergency.

On Tuesday, Hickey told Krantz he hadn't testified to anything he hadn't divulged already to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors must hand over notes documenting meetings with witnesses to the defense before a trial.

Krantz queried Hickey on topics that Krantz indicated weren't part of notes disclosures from 17 of the interactions Hickey had with prosecutors either in person or by phone.

Hickey previously testified he had 24 meetings with prosecutors after he became a cooperating witness.

"Everything I testified to in this courtroom I already told the government," Hickey said.

Krantz's questioning indicated there was no mention of key parts of Hickey's testimony in documents the government handed over to the defense.

That included the witness' contention that he saw McPartland coach Burke on cover stories shortly after Burke was involved in the prisoner beating at the heart of the case.

"I've never seen the government's notes," the witness told Krantz.

Hickey said he didn't know when he shared that information with prosecutors.

Krantz also indicated documents given to the defense didn't disclose Hickey's contention that Burke admitted in front of McPartland that he had beaten up Loeb, or mention that the goal of the alleged cover-up attempt was to keep Burke out of jail.

But Hickey insisted nothing he said on the witness stand was new.

On Monday, Hickey also agreed the only physical evidence of some conversations between himself and McPartland, Spota and Burke are notations on his calendar that don't include substance of the talks.

"We only have your word, true?" Krantz asked.

"True," Hickey replied.

Hickey also disputed his wife's contention, as documented in hospital records, that he'd suffered memory problems since his 2013 hospitalization for pancreatitis after excessive drinking.

The witness said his wife, a nurse practitioner, "can't remember where she put down her phone."

Hickey admitted Monday he drank a bottle of wine and half a bottle of vodka every day for part of 2013, but said he "built up such a tolerance" it never hurt his performance at work the next day.

The government witness agreed he never told anyone he was a risk in terms of fitness for duty because of his drinking.

"I never thought I had a problem until I had a problem, which was the problem," Hickey said.

On Tuesday, as Krantz ended his cross-exam of Hickey, he got the witness to say he was hoping to spend no time behind bars.

"Is it fair to say you are hoping as a result of your cooperation in this case you won't have to go to jail?" Krantz asked.

"True," Hickey answered.

During questioning by the prosecution Monday, Hickey said his decision to become a cooperator followed an anxiety-ridden rendezvous with Burke in a restaurant parking lot — when he said he feared Burke would kill him as the cover-up effort was falling apart.

He also described living through three years of anxiety and stress as he tried to ensure that a trio of detectives who worked for him in the criminal intelligence unit and took part in Loeb's assault stayed silent, according to the witness.

By that point, Hickey said, he "just wanted to tell the truth."

Last week, Hickey also named some of those who took part in the alleged cover-up attempt as the five members of a self-described group known as "The Inner Circle" that included himself, Spota, Burke, McPartland and then-Chief of Detectives William Madigan.

He said he took part in the cover-up effort because he feared crossing members of "The Inner Circle," who would destroy enemies financially, personally and professionally.

On Tuesday, Hickey told Krantz that Spota welcomed him into the group after Hickey gave a presentation that pleased Spota at a conference the then-district attorney was hosting in Hauppauge.

Afterwards, Spota gave him a hug at a hotel bar and welcomed him into the circle of trust as one of his closest cohorts, Hickey said.