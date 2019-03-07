The bell signaling the end of the school day had rung hours earlier on the first Friday afternoon in March, yet the gym at Commack High School still buzzed with activity. Some 65 parents, children and teachers were there to have their heads shaved by the seven volunteer barbers-in-training, all of them taking part in the school district’s annual St. Baldrick’s event to raise money for childhood cancer.

For 10-year-old Brody Flood of Commack, this was personal: Four years ago, his brother, Colin, died of leukemia at the age of 8.

Brody, who raised $3,930 of the more than $12,000 his team collected, says he’s participating in the shaving event for the first time, “in memory of my brother.”

“The boys were best friends,” says his father, Kevin, 47, who volunteered at the event.says. Because of Colin’s compromised immunity, he was home schooled for three years and the brothers got really close.

“If my parents are trying to remember something [about Colin], they ask me,” Brody says.

Standing nearby, Callum McGuigan, 10, of Commack, was patting his smooth, newly shaved head, and noted that it felt “really weird.”

McGuigan raised $1,500 in memory of his Aunt Annemarie, who died two years ago from cancer of the appendix.

“My mom brought it up. I said I wanted to do it,” Callum explains.

“He was on a one-man mission,” says his mother, Maggie, 44.

Meghan McVetty, 30, of Commack, shaved her head to show Caleb, her 9-year-old son, who has autism and doesn’t like getting his hair cut, “that everyone needs help.”

“It’s OK to be afraid of the buzzer, but it won’t hurt you,” McVetty says of the lesson she wants to impart to her son.

From idea to reality

What began as an expression of gratitude between three colleagues in 1999 has morphed into a remarkably successful not-for-profit organization that’s made considerable headway into battling childhood cancer. Events across Long Island alone span at least the month of March.

Tim Kenny recalls turning to colleagues John Bender and Enda McDonnell in his Northport backyard over the Fourth of July weekend in 1999, musing that they were all rather fortunate and should do something to give back.

“We came up with head shaving with the purpose of being in solidarity with the children who go through chemo, who lose their hair,” Kenny said in a telephone interview.

The trio decided to turn the next St. Patrick’s Day’s typical revelry at Jim Brady’s, a pub in Manhattan’s financial district, into a more purposeful day by setting a goal of raising $17,000 by shaving 17 heads.

“We actually raised $104,000,” Kenny says. “We were blown away.”

They donated the money to the National Childhood Cancer Fund, and five years later, they established St. Baldrick’s Foundation in California.

“We’re the biggest private donor to childhood cancer research after the government,” Kenny explains.

Focusing on children's needs

Because most cancer occurs and is diagnosed in adults, most oncological research is geared toward adult-onset cancers, notes Kathleen Ruddy, chief executive of St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“There are as many types of cancers that affect children as there are [those that affect] adults, but because kids are not little adults, their bodies and minds are still developing,” Ruddy says. “They need different types of treatment and different approaches to treatment.”

Many kids who do survive childhood cancer grow up to experience delayed but life-threatening effects of the treatments that saved their lives.

“One of the big strides that we’ve made is to change the landscape of childhood cancer survivorship,” Ruddy says, noting that achieving survivorship is now an integral part of all childhood cancer research programs.

In 2005, the first year the foundation operated as its own charity, Ruddy says, it noticed a dearth of pediatric oncologists.

“We created a program to start funding early career scientists,” she says, adding that there are four parts to the program: summer fellows, fellows, scholars and international scholars. To date, the foundation has funded 135 fellows (doctors who are just beginning to do research in pediatric oncology), 20 summer fellows, 111 scholars (full-fledged researchers since completing their fellowships) and eight international scholars.

At many research centers, only the more common kinds of cancers are studied, so that patients with rarer forms have to travel farther for treatment, which can be both inconvenient and expensive.

“We have incentivized the institutions to open up the trials and do all the training and the prep work in advance, so that they’re ready when that patient appears,” Ruddy explains. “Now, those trials are well underway and beginning to produce results.”

Over the years, the charity has also begun new clinical trials and made new lifesaving drugs available.

The foundation's very first fellow grant was awarded in 2005 to Dr. Sharon Singh at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Singh was awarded a new grant in 2013 to study the effects of the p53 protein on Diamond Blackfan anemia, an inherited condition that leads to anemia, birth defects and cancer.

Another grant recipient working at Cohen Children's Medical Center is Dr. Jonathan Fish, who has researched patients' awareness of risks associated with treatment and their ability to follow medical recommendations and referrals.

The foundation has also partnered with “Stand Up to Cancer,” an initiative funded by the entertainment industry to combine genomics and immunotherapy for the first time. This resulted in Kymriah, the first gene therapy approved in the United States to treat kids with a very resistant leukemia who lack other options, Ruddy says.

“And now 83 percent of those kids have no evidence of disease,” she says, adding that the St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s funding made that possible.

“I think it’s safe to say that St. Baldrick’s has played a role in virtually every advancement [in childhood cancer] that’s been made in nearly 20 years,” she says. In many cases, the organization funded research at various stages to ensure that it “really translates to longer lives and healthier lives for our children.”

One of the organizers of Commack’s St. Baldrick’s events, Bill Scaduto, a special-education teacher at Commack High School, has shaved his head for the past 13 years. His son Jack, 9, has shaved his head six times.

In the 10 years that Commack has held annual shaving events, the school district has raised about $700,000.

“Everyone is affected by cancer,” says Scaduto, 44, of Merrick. “One of my wife’s close friends that she grew up with had a brain tumor and passed away in high school. You see it everywhere. You know it. You’re aware of it. To think of a person with cancer is horrible, but to think of a child with cancer is more devastating.”

Eric Scott, 38, of Commack and his two sons, Jack, 7 and Charlie, 4, had their heads shaved together.

Eric, who works in the Hewlett-Woodmere School District, notes, “Everything I’ve done for the past 18 years is for kids. What better way to give back? No child should have that kind of suffering and pain.”

“We shave our heads so sick people don’t get cancer anymore,” Jack offers.

“I’ll do it until I don’t have anything left to shave off,” quips Eric.

Christopher Eng comes to the Commack event from his Farmingville home because his wife, Teresa, is a math teacher at the high school.

“I like raising money. It’s for a good cause,” says Eng, 36.

There is one downside, adds Eng. “It’s just cold afterwards.”

Taking stock 20 years on

Looking back, Kenny, who now lives in Wilton, Connecticut, can’t believe how much has been achieved since he and his friends made a gentleman’s agreement two decades ago.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing to go from an ambition of $17,000 to $37 million a year. That is pretty dramatic.”

Still, Kenny says he won’t be satisfied until a perfect cure rate has been reached.

“I would love to have on my epitaph that we retired St. Baldrick’s because we found cures for all types of cancer,” he says. “It’s great that we have done what we’ve done and helped find cures, but our job isn’t done until we move that 80 percent survivorship rate up to a hundred.”