About two dozen headstones were knocked over at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale during Labor Day weekend, Suffolk County police said Tuesday. The grave markers themselves were not damaged.

The headstones were knocked over between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. A call reporting the knocked-over headstones was received at 8:30 a.m.

First Squad detectives are investigating the case as first-degree cemetery desecration, a Class E felony.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn operates the cemetery. The diocese could not immediately comment, a spokesman said.