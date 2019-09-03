TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Headstones knocked over at East Farmingdale cemetery

Investigators at St. Charles Cemetery on Wellwood Avenue

Investigators at St. Charles Cemetery on Wellwood Avenue in East Farmingdale on Tuesday where numerous headstones were knocked over. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
About two dozen headstones were knocked over at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale during Labor Day weekend, Suffolk County police said Tuesday. The grave markers themselves were not damaged.

The headstones were knocked over between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. A call reporting the knocked-over headstones was received at 8:30 a.m.

First Squad detectives are investigating the case as first-degree cemetery desecration, a Class E felony.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn operates the cemetery. The diocese could not immediately comment, a spokesman said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

