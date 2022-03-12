With hundreds decked out in green and white, colorful floats, community spirit and Irish pride were on full display Saturday along Main Street in Bay Shore as the St. Patrick’s Day parade returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Joe Rao, 51, of Bay Shore, spent the day marching in the parade with his daughters Sarah Rao, 17, and Madeline Rao 8, as part of the contingent from St. Patrick School in Bay Shore; they later watched the festivities along Main Street. As a family with Irish roots, Joe Rao said his daughters had never missed a parade except for the two canceled by the coronavirus.

"It’s good to see it’s finally back and Bay Shore pride is here with a lot of people out on the street," Joe Rao said. "It’s good to see a lot of people, even with the bad weather, decided ‘We’re coming, no matter what.’"

Sarah said she loved the atmosphere of the people and the floats.

"I love seeing everyone out and everyone just getting excited, and seeing all the floats out and the kids back, it’s great," Sarah said. "It’s like we’re finally getting back to normal."

Janet DiLegge, of Bay Shore, and her son Christopher DiLegge, 13, marched with the St. Patrick School group and later stayed to watch the rest of the parade.

"It’s good to be out with everyone again," Janet DiLegge said. "It’s a little bit of a smaller crowd than usual, but it will be slowly coming back, I think."

Fire Island Ferries owner Tim Mooney, the parade’s grand marshal, said he had fun watching the parade from the reviewing stand.

"I think everybody was waiting for this to happen, so it was excellent," Mooney said, though he noted that the turnout is usually larger. "Usually it’s packed, but it’s not the best of weather."

More than 1,000 people typically march in the parade, organizers said before the event.

Bay Shore Football P.A.L. coach Reggie Sykes, 46, of Bay Shore, marched with 10 children and several alumni football players. For Sykes, the community spirit on display is what he loved most.

"The one mantra is that it’s all about being here," Sykes said. "Me being African American, it’s about celebrating community and the Irish footprint that’s here in Bay Shore."