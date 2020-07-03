The Nassau County police on Friday identified the man they said was stabbed dead late last month in Hempstead.

According to detectives, Andre Garry, 49, of West Hempstead, was walking on Fulton Avenue at the corner of Terrace Avenue on June 29 when he was stabbed by a man after a verbal altercation, Nassau police said in news release.

Garry was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, the release said.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244 TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.