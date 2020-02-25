Man sentenced to 20 years to life in stabbing death of wife

A West Islip man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his wife at her home in Copiague — an attack that left the couple's 18-year-old son with injuries to his hand, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Wayne Alcus, 51, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder. He was sentenced Tuesday in Riverhead by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice William Condon.

“This was a horrific, brutal murder, carried out by the defendant in cold blood and in the presence of his own child,” said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini. “This individual now faces up to life in prison for his unconscionable actions.”

Ira Weissman, Alcus' Central Islip-based defense attorney, said his client suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and believed that his wife was manipulating his phone and GPS and that he was being followed.

"That's the explanation for why he committed this heinous crime," Weissman said, adding that his client has expressed deep remorse for his actions.

Alcus stabbed his wife, Patricia Alcus, 55, around 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019 inside her Lake Drive home, police said. Wayne Alcus had recently moved out of the house, authorities said.

The couple's son, Ryan, tried to take the knife away from his father and sustained wounds to his hand, authorities said.

Patricia Alcus, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.