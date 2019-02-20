A former NYPD officer from Centereach who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death with a machete-type knife and then jumped in front of a subway train has been convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in Bergen County, New Jersey, his attorney said on Wednesday.

Suzanne Bardzell, 48, a special-education teacher who lived in Midland Park, New Jersey, had obtained an order of protection before Arthur Lomando — whom she met through the online dating site Match.com — knifed her nearly 40 times while she sat in her car outside her home, defense attorney Anthony M. La Pinta of Mineola said by telephone.

The Oct. 22, 2015, assault was captured on home security cameras and viewed by the jury, La Pinta said.

Bardzell, 48, had dated Lomando about three years, La Pinta said. She was the mother of two teenage sons. After killing her, Lomando, then 44, drove to Harlem; his suicide attempt severed both of his lower legs.

After deliberating about a day and a half, the jury on Tuesday rejected the defense’s argument of diminished capacity, based on Lomando’s history of psychiatric illness, including depression and borderline personality disorder, which cost him his position with the NYPD about a decade ago, La Pinta said.

“We’ve very disappointed in the verdict and thought we presented a viable defense,” La Pinta said. The Bergen County prosecutor had no immediate comment.

Lomando, who also was convicted of violating the order of protection and other charges, is expected to be sentenced to life without parole on March 28, La Pinta said.