A homeless man wielding a knife was arrested Saturday night after a 16-hour standoff inside a Central Islip home, Suffolk police said.

Authorities received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. from a resident on Wheeler Road who indicated that an unknown male, 29, with a knife was inside his home.

The resident fled the house before the arrival of police, including members of the Emergency Service Section and the Hostage Negotiation Team, who together surrounded the perimeter of the location.

The suspect, whose name was not released pending charges, threw barbells and a flammable device from a second-story window at officers on the ground. No officers were injured.

Emergency Service Section officers entered the home Sunday at 3:30 p.m. While securing the main floor, they encountered the suspect and were able to convince him to surrender, authorities said.

The man, who will be charged with burglary and a parole violation, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.