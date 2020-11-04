In some Long Island contests, the Election Day leader could be defeated in the next couple of weeks.

That’s because there are hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots submitted by Nassau and Suffolk county voters that haven’t been tabulated yet. The current vote totals reflect only those who voted in person during early voting and on Election Day.

In some cases, the overnight leader has a razor-thin margin — for now. In others, one candidate has a substantial lead, but not quite enough to say it’s over. In every contest, more ballots have been mailed in by enrolled Democrats than enrolled Republicans.

Congress

Santos vs. Suozzi

After Election Night, challenger George Santos lead Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) by 4,126 votes in the 3rd Congressional District.

But voters already have mailed in at least 86,000 absentee ballots. Of those, about 46,000 have come from enrolled Democrats; 16,000 from Republicans and the rest from independent or minor-party voters.

State Assembly

Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick vs. Griffin

Republican challenger Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick led Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre) by 447 on Election Night.

But nearly 13,000 absentee votes had been received by Tuesday. Of those, about 6,400 came from enrolled Democrats, 3,400 from Republicans.

Srivastava vs. Sillitti

In a North Hempstead race with no incumbent, Republican Ragini Srivastava led Democrat Gina Sillitti by 3,488 votes on Election Night.

But more than 19,000 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, 10,300 came from Democrats; 3,300 from Republicans.

Silvestri vs. Stern

Republican challenger Jamie Silvestri led Assemb. Steve Stern (D-Huntington) by 135 votes on Election Night.

But more than 13,000 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, 7,000 came from Democrats; 2,500 from Republicans.

Ross vs. Englebright

Republican challenger Michael Ross led Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) by 1,967 votes on Election Night.

But more than 13,000 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, 6,900 came from enrolled Democrats; 2,500 from Republicans.

State Senate:

Dunne vs. Thomas

Republican challenger Dennis Dunne Sr. led Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) by 7,694 votes on Election Night.

More than 28,000 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, about 13,700 came from Democrats; 7,400 from Republicans.

Smyth vs. Gaughran

Republican challenger Edmund Smyth led Sen. James Gaughran (R-Northport) by 13,883 on Election Night.

More than 35,000 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, 18,200 came from Democrats; 7,300 from Republicans.

Weik vs. Martinez

Republican challenger Alexis Weik led Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) by 13,842 on Election Night.

More than 19,600 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, 9,500 came from Democrats; 4,600 from Republicans.

So although Martinez is mathematically still viable, Democrats on Wednesday acknowledge her chances are very unlikely.

Palumbo vs. Ahearn

In a race with no incumbent at the eastern end of the Island, Republican Anthony Palubmo had a significant lead over Democrat Laura Ahearn on Election Night: 18,888 votes.

That appears to be enough to blunt a Democratic advantage in absentee ballots.

Almost 32,000 absentee ballots had been received by Tuesday. Of those, about 15,200 came from Democrats; 7,100 from Republicans.

Though this race technically isn't over, Democrats didn't even include it on a list of contests they will be monitoring as the counting of absentees gets underway.