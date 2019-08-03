TODAY'S PAPER
Scammer using State Police number, authorities say

New York State Police say a scammer is

New York State Police say a scammer is calling Long Islanders and falsely identifying himself as State Police. Photo Credit: iStock/Paul Michael Hughes

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
New York State Police say a scammer is calling Long Islanders, falsely identifying himself as State Police and asking people for personal information.

The caller ID displays a State Police station, although the calls aren't coming from any station, police said Saturday.

"We can confirm this is a scam and add the State Police would never ask for this information over the phone," police said in a news release. "We are investigating the matter."

In March, Suffolk County officials warned residents about phone scams in which the caller ID displays what appears to be a legitimate source, such as PSEG Long Island or the Social Security Administration. 

"You can see how sophisticated this is, and how legitimate they seem to people," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said of the scams at a March news conference. "If someone is calling, and they seem to be a real source, do not turn over money without verifying through another source."

State Police recommended not sharing any personal information over the phone "unless you are 100% sure of the origin of the call" — and verify the caller is legitimate by using security questions and passwords.

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

