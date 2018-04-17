New York State will spend $5 million transporting material from the Tappan Zee Bridge to bolster six artificial reefs in the waters around Long Island in a program hailed by local officials at an event in Sunken Meadow State Park Tuesday morning.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo used the event to tout the program, which he said would bolster Long Island’s marine economy and increase the biodiversity of the waters. But using materials otherwise sent to the scrap heap for fish habitat saves the cost of having to pay to dispose the material, Cuomo acknowledged. Officials weren’t able to say whether the savings would offset the $5 million transport costs.

Cuomo noted the New York’s artificial reef program, started in 1993, was “never fully developed. The addition of 29 vessels and tons of material from the demolished Tappan Zee Bridge in a program to start next month “fosters marine growth” and provides an “alternative to recycling.”

It required “450 approvals from everybody and their cousin,” to move the project forward, he said, noting that all vessels will be stripped and cleaned of any hazardous material. “Ships as large as 100 feet will be scuttled,” for the reefs, Cuomo said.

During his speech, Cuomo took note of the state’s long progressive history of creating state parks and protecting the environment. He noted his aggressive stance against the Trump Administration’s plan to allowing drilling in nearly all U.S. coastal waters, joking that if it were to go forward, “we’ll order a fleet of private vessels to go out and attack the rigs.

Local officials applauded the program.

“It’s environmental with an economic side effect,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.