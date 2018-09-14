Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
76° Good Evening
Long Island

Cops: State trooper harassed Long Islander online

Trooper Jennifer Daignault, who has been a trooper for about two years, was suspended without pay, police said.

New York State Trooper Jennifer Daignault faces felony

New York State Trooper Jennifer Daignault faces felony and misdemeanor coercion charges after assuming a phony online identity to harass a Long Islander, according to State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A state trooper based upstate faces felony and misdemeanor coercion charges after she assumed a phony online identity to harass a Long Islander, State Police said Friday.

Trooper Jennifer Daignault, 31, who patrols central New York, was arrested Thursday and released on her own recognizance after arraignment Friday in Nassau County Court, police said.

Daignault, who has been a trooper for about two years, was suspended without pay, police said.

The felony charge was coercion in the first degree; she also faces a misdemeanor charge of coercion, police said in a statement.

"The charge relates to conduct that occurred off-duty and is not related to her employment with the State Police," the statement said.

Daignault had been assigned to Troop D, and was stationed in Sylvan Beach in Oneida County, a police spokesman said. She was never assigned to Long Island. 

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Katherine Falco, who works at Buy Buy Baby Store worker who came to infant's aid hailed as hero
: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seen on Reports: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin wed in NYC
Taylor Raynor at a news conference at her Raynor after Hooper defeat: There's 'a lot of work to do'
Kerriann Otano and Dane Suarez visit their new Couple gets LI wedding after hurricane ruins plans
Sydney Marquez, 29, of Port Jefferson, seen in Judge's daughter sentenced in pot brownie case
Kidsday reporter Elizabeth Rosado volunteers to help with Hanging with the cats