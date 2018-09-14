A state trooper based upstate faces felony and misdemeanor coercion charges after she assumed a phony online identity to harass a Long Islander, State Police said Friday.

Trooper Jennifer Daignault, 31, who patrols central New York, was arrested Thursday and released on her own recognizance after arraignment Friday in Nassau County Court, police said.

Daignault, who has been a trooper for about two years, was suspended without pay, police said.

The felony charge was coercion in the first degree; she also faces a misdemeanor charge of coercion, police said in a statement.

"The charge relates to conduct that occurred off-duty and is not related to her employment with the State Police," the statement said.

Daignault had been assigned to Troop D, and was stationed in Sylvan Beach in Oneida County, a police spokesman said. She was never assigned to Long Island.

No further details were immediately available.