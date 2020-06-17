Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Wednesday denounced calls to defund police in response to the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis, saying that while he understands the calls for reform, police are on the front lines daily and that crime has not gone away.

"This notion of defunding the police, that somehow we don't need police, it just doesn't work," Bellone said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

He added: "Crime has not gone away. We still have bad people out there doing bad things . . . When we call 911 we have a right to expect, people expect, police will be there to respond."

Bellone cited the ongoing battle against MS-13, but also said police in Suffolk are "stopping crime on a daily basis." He cited assaults, break-ins, sex trafficking and the arrest last week of a Mastic Beach man who police said was caught with three homemade explosive devices in a backpack he had brought to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Robert Roden, 33, was taken into custody June 9 after what Bellone said was the action of an off-duty police officer.

Last week, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said a hospital security guard reported Roden acting suspicious in the emergency room waiting area and alerted university police, who then called Suffolk police to the scene. Officers found a suspicious package inside Roden's backpack, and Bomb Squad officers and a K-9 team also found Roden's home "booby trapped" with other weapons, as well as an AR-15 assault rifle, law enforcement officials said.

Bellone said that though Suffolk has had more than 100 protests in response to the killing of Floyd, who died in police custody, all have been peaceful and said there has been "no looting."

He credited that to the fact that officials have worked hard in recent years to "build relationships around the county." And he said: "We're always looking to do better, to be better."

But, he said: "The police are out there doing the most difficult work, putting their own safety on the line."