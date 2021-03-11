Third stimulus check of pandemic heading for mailboxes, bank accounts

When will the check arrive?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed this question Thursday soon after Biden signed the bill into law authorizing the checks, saying, "Some people in the country will start seeing those direct deposits in their bank accounts this weekend, and payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks."

You’re more likely to get the payment sooner if the Internal Revenue Service has your bank account information in its files, though it should come in the mail.