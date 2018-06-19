TODAY'S PAPER
Stocks open sharply lower after new Trump tariff threat

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange seen on April 5. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Stock markets are opening sharply lower Tuesday as tensions over trade between the U.S. and China seem closer to a boil.

The Dow Jones industrials are down 318 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,668.

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite are also lower.

President Donald Trump is calling for tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, drawing a rebuke from China. Last week, the U.S. levied tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods. China threatened to retaliate, leading Trump to propose broader penalties.

International markets slumped, with China-focused stocks hard hit. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 3.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.8 percent.

Bond prices are rising, sending rates lower. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89 percent from 2.92 percent.

