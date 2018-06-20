TODAY'S PAPER
Stocks rise as trade war fears ease

Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of

Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 11.     Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Stock markets are opening higher Wednesday as investors set aside fears about a U.S. trade war with China for the moment.

The Dow Jones industrials are up 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,730, after falling 287 points Tuesday. The Dow has dropped for six straight days.

The S&P 500 index is up 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,771 and the Nasdaq composite is rising 45 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,770.

Global markets were shaken Tuesday as the U.S. and China escalated their trade dispute with fresh threats of tariffs, although U.S. stocks recovered most of their losses by the end of trading.

Markets in Asia and Europe recovered some of Tuesday's losses. U.S. crude oil is up 1.3 percent, after dropping 1.2 percent a day earlier.

