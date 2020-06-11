The three homemade explosive devices that a Mastic Beach man brought into Stony Brook University Hospital Tuesday night appeared capable of detonating, Suffolk police said at a briefing Thursday.

Robert Roden, 33, of Wavecrest Drive, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital by Stony Brook University police after a hospital security guard reported a suspicious man in the emergency department, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said Thursday in a conference call with reporters.

University officers then called Suffolk police because of a suspicious package inside Roden's backpack, officials said.

Suffolk police bomb squad and K-9 officers determined that Roden's backpack contained three explosive devices, officials said. There was also a cache of other weapons in the backpack, officials said. Police found a hatchet, a pair of handcuffs, a BB gun, and a tactical vest loaded with magazines of 9 mm ammunition, Hart said.

Two floors of the hospital, including the emergency room, were evacuated as a precaution, officials said. The ER reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

A search of Roden's home Wednesday by local and federal law enforcement officers led to the discovery of several more explosives and other components, Hart said.

The bombs, which appeared to be made by Roden and were the size of a grenade with a fuse, are currently being analyzed at an FBI laboratory, said Suffolk Chief of DetectivesGerard Gigante.

"It did have the ability to be energized and exploded," Gigante said of the devices. "It was, in fact, a device that could be detonated if it was built correctly."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hart said it was not immediately clear if the hospital was Roden's intended target or what may have prompted him to bring explosives into the hospital.

"The motive is still under investigation," she said.

Roden, who is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip on Thursday afternoon, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; second-degree criminal contempt, and two counts of third-degree possession of a criminal substance. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

It was unclear Wednesday night if Roden, who is unemployed and has an active charge from 2019 for menacing, had retained a lawyer.

Roden was brought to Stony Brook on Tuesday night by another individual, along with his male partner, whom he lives with, Hart said. The partner, who is being questioned by law enforcement along with the driver, went into the Emergency Department for an undisclosed medical reason, officials said.

The search of Roden's home was led by detectives with the Suffolk police Arson Section, along with members of the Bomb Squad, K-9 officers, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Stony Brook University police, Hart said.

Law enforcement seized a number of devices from the home, officials said, including cellphones.

With Joan Gralla and Antonio Planas