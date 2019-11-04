TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook cuts ribbon on Reality Deck upgrade

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

Professor Arie Kaufman entered a virtual space on Monday and walked through a person’s colon looking for signs of cancer.

It was part of his Reality Deck project, a $3 million virtual reality theater at Stony Brook University that allows scientists and doctors to get inside living bodies and travel through them in 3D.

While he stood in the “silo” — a small cylindrical room whose walls were lined with screens — the colon was about 10 feet high as the camera traveled through it.

Potentially cancerous polyps were easy to spot.

“This is a dream come true,” Kaufman said. The project is “basically a super computer on steroids.“

On Wednesday, he and other Stony Brook officials attended a ribbon cutting at the site, celebrating a $1 million upgrade that they said makes it one of the largest immersive video displays in the world.

The project also includes another area known as “The Cave,“  a 627-square-foot room whose four walls are tiled floor-to-ceiling with 416 high-resolution flat-screen monitors.

It allows scientists, engineers and physicians to visualize huge amounts of data in a way they've never been able to do before, its Stony Brook creators said.

Besides enhancing health care, the system can be utilized to re-create the conditions of superstorm Sandy, for example, and illustrate how far inland flooding would occur on a worldwide basis.

It also has potential law enforcement uses, because it can zero in on and monitor the movements of every person at a large event, say the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. 

The system is so sophisticated it can provide detail fine enough to give a 20/20 view of the faces in a group photo of all 325 million citizens in the United States.

