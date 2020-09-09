A Stony Brook University doctoral student along with her mother and brother were found dead Sunday in the family’s Indiana home after her father fatally shot them before taking his own life, officials said.

The bodies of Emma Mumper, 26, who earned a master's degree in psychology from Stony Brook in 2018, her mother, Annamarie Greta Mumper, 54, and brother, Jakob Mumper, 18, were discovered inside the Bloomington home, along with her father, Jeffrey Mumper, 61, according to a statement from the Monroe County Coroner’s Office in Indiana.

Bloomington police said in a separate statement: “Evidence at the scene indicated that a 61-year-old man shot and killed his 54-year-old wife, his 26-year-old daughter, and his 18-year-old son before shooting himself.”

A statement released Wednesday by Stony Brook University said Emma Mumper was pursuing her doctorate.

“Emma Mumper has been enrolled at Stony Brook since 2016," the statement said. " … she was enrolled as a student pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology.”

Bloomington police Capt. Ryan Pedigo, a department spokesman, said Wednesday in a telephone interview that investigators were “still trying to determine a motive” for the killings and Jeffrey Mumper's suspected suicide.

He added that autopsies were scheduled for each family member Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of their deaths, authorities said. Toxicology tests will also be done, Pedigo said. The final autopsy reports won’t be completed for weeks, Pedigo said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, Bloomington police officers were called to a residence on S. Olcott Boulevard following a request for a “welfare check on the occupants of the home,” police said.

The person who called police told them she had gone to the home to pick up her friend but knocks on the door went unanswered. She then used a key to enter the home and found her friend dead, police said.

She then called 911.

Inside the home, officers found “four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds,” police said.