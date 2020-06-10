Cops: Suspicious package investigated at Stony Brook University Hospital
Suffolk police arson detectives and bomb squad technicians investigated a suspicious package Tuesday night outside Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.
As a precautionary measure, two floors of the hospital were evacuated, Suffolk police said. No injuries were reported.
The package was discovered at about 9:08 p.m., police said.
No other information was immediately available. Calls to the hospital and Stony Brook University police were not immediately returned Tuesday night.
