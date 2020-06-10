TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Suspicious package investigated at Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Suffolk police arson detectives and bomb squad technicians investigated a suspicious package Tuesday night outside Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

As a precautionary measure, two floors of the hospital were evacuated, Suffolk police said. No injuries were reported.

The package was discovered at about 9:08 p.m., police said.

No other information was immediately available. Calls to the hospital and Stony Brook University police were not immediately returned Tuesday night.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

