Suffolk police arson detectives and bomb squad technicians investigated a suspicious package Tuesday night outside Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

As a precautionary measure, two floors of the hospital were evacuated, Suffolk police said. No injuries were reported.

The package was discovered at about 9:08 p.m., police said.

No other information was immediately available. Calls to the hospital and Stony Brook University police were not immediately returned Tuesday night.