The state Legislature will hold a virtual hearing Thursday morning on utilities’ widely criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias, the first statewide reckoning for a restoration characterized by power, computer and communication breakdowns.

The joint Senate and Assembly hearings will include testimony from utility officials, including PSEG Long Island, LIPA, Verizon and Altice, among others.

Information about the hearings, including a link to the Zoom conference, can be accessed here. The hearings are scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

As he did at Nassau Legislature hearings Monday, PSEG Long Island president and Chief Operating Officer Dan Eichhorn is expected to detail how a series of cascading communications and computer failures early in the storm, along with unexpected workloads at thousands of damage locations, overwhelmed the company and frustrated customers trying to report outages and get estimated restoration times.

Inundated phone, text, mobile app and internet lines failed early in the storm, as did a $31.6 million outage management system, forcing the company to manually filter through reports of new outages each day to assign work. More than 420,000 Long Islanders lost power in the storm, with some reporting downed wires remaining in yards or on lawns for days.

But it’s not just PSEG that will be on the firing line. Altice-Optimum and Verizon also experienced widespread outages — the numbers of which neither company has yet to disclose — with some customers reporting outages even this week.

In addition to Eichhorn, testimony will be heard from Public Service Commission chairman John Rhodes; LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone; LIPA senior vice president for oversight Rick Shansky; Con Ed chairman John McAvoy; Hakim Boubazine, president of Altice USA’s telecom division; Keefe Clemons, northeast general counsel for Verizon; Richard Berkley, executive director of watchdog group Public Utility Law Project; and Stephen Monez, vice president and chief facilities officer for the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), John Brooks (D-Seaford) and James Gaughran (D-Northport), along with Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) and Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), will question the utility officials.

There also will be testimony from local government officials, including Sea Cliff Mayor Edward Lieberman; Laurel Hollow Mayor Daniel DeVita; Deputy Suffolk County Executive Lisa Black, and Brian Schneider, deputy Nassau County executive for Parks and Public Works.