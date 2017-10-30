More than 100,000 of LIPA’s 1.1 million customers experienced a power outage as a result of a fast-moving storm on Sunday that brought high winds and rain through Monday morning.

Almost 19,000 customers remain without power as of late Monday afternoon. PSEG said it expects 95 percent of those affected by the storm to be restored by midnight Monday. “The majority of the remaining outages will be restored by midnight Tuesday,” the company said.

The storm on the five-year anniversary of superstorm Sandy ultimately impacted more than 102,000 customers, spread throughout LIPA’s service territory, said PSEG spokesman Jeffrey Weir. More than 1,176 power-line workers, tree-trimmer crews and others — some working 16-hour shifts — were on the job restoring power.

PSEG had restored power to more than 80,000 customers by Monday afternoon. High wind gusts were the primary culprit impacting the system, Weir said, complicating restorations. Customer outages peaked at 46,654 at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

The strongest gusts were over the East End, with the wind gusting to 75 mph on Plum Island and 67 mph at Hampton Bays and Montauk, according to the National Weather Service. Those winds had largely abated by Monday afternoon.

Skies were mostly sunny at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with a temperature of 58 degrees and winds gusting to 35 mph, according to the weather service’s site. The normal high for the day is 59.

Weir said utility poles also were knocked down by the storm, including three in the business-hotel district at Route 110 in Farmingdale near Spagnoli Road.

Most of the jobs were what the utility labels “singles,” in which one customer loses power and requires a crew to restore. Those are the most labor-intensive outages and require the longest times to restore, Weir said, adding that outages were spread across the region. The high-voltage transmission system was not impacted, he said.

PSEG issued a mutual-aid request to regional utilities to help with the restoration, but only its sister company, PSE&G of New Jersey, was able to do so. It sent 55 workers and 30 trucks to Long Island.

In addition to residential outages, downed wires caused temporary service suspensions on the Montauk and Ronkonkoma branches, according to the Long Island Rail Road.

Northport-East Northport and Babylon schools were among a handful of districts to report two-hour delayed openings because of the weather.

While the coastal flooding was mostly minor, the heavy rain led to road closures in some low-lying areas of both counties.

The weather also caused flight disruptions at LaGuardia and Kennedy airports.

With Lisa Irizarry, John Valenti, Patricia Kitchen and William Murphy