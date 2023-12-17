Coastal storm to bring high winds, heavy rain to Long Island Sunday night into Monday commute

A high wind warning and coastal flood watch have been issued for Long Island in anticipation of a major coastal storm that is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area Sunday night through the Monday morning commute, the National Weather Service cautioned.

While the heaviest rains are expected to fall north and west of New York City, Long Island is expected to see the worst of the winds with steady 25-to-35 mph winds from the southeast, potentially gusting up to 60 mph, meteorologists warned.

“The high wind warning starts at midnight and goes to noontime Monday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle. “It’s pretty much the same timing for the rainfall, but we could see some pockets of heavy showers up until 1 to 2 p.m. Monday.”

The coastal flood watch will remain in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

The strongest winds are projected for eastern Long Island, including 61 mph for Montauk, according to a Sunday morning briefing from the National Weather Service. The winds may down tree limbs and cause unsecured items on properties, including holiday decorations, to blow away.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Power outages are also possible for parts of Long Island, officials with PSEG Long Island said.

“[We are] closely monitoring the track of this latest storm and we are once again prepared for potential impacts on the system,” Michael Sullivan, Vice President of Electric Operations, PSEG Long Island said in a statement. “We have performed system and logistic checks, and have a full complement of personnel who will mobilize for restoration in foul weather conditions. Our crews will work to safely restore any outages as quickly as conditions will allow.”

Unlike the wind, the heaviest rainfall is likely to impact the western portion of Long Island. The National Weather Service is projecting up to 2.4 inches of rain for Syosset and about 1.6 inches in Montauk, according to the latest projections.

The strong rain could also correspond with high tides, raising the threat of coastal flooding in vulnerable areas during the Sunday night and Monday morning cycles, Engle said.

“Especially for parts of Suffolk County,” he added.

Lindenhurst, Riverhead, Greenport, Montauk and Freeport are all facing the possibility of moderate or major flooding, according to the Weather Service.

A storm warning has also been issued for coastal waters and widespread dune erosion and scattered overwashes are possible for oceanfront beaches, the agency warned.

The good news is the storm is expected to move quickly through the area, bringing calmer conditions for the rest of the week, Engle said.

“It will still be breezy but not as windy on Tuesday and quiet into the early part of the weekend,” he said.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s Sunday and reach as high as 60 degrees Monday, forecasters said. Monday night is expected to be colder, when the low is expected to dip below freezing across much of Long Island.

High temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to top out in the mid-40s.