A Shirley man is accused of dumping the strangled mother of his son onto a Brooklyn street, then dropping the boy off on a doorstep in Queens and later driving home to Long Island, according to the borough district attorney’s office.

The man is Kelvin Philp, and he’s charged with second-degree murder, a criminal complaint says. Philp was arraigned Friday and ordered jailed without bail, according to office spokesman Oren Yaniv.

The woman Philp is accused of killing is Tatiana Walton, the mother of his son, Ozaiah, 2, the complaint says. She died of asphyxiation due to neck compression, according to an autopsy described in the complaint.

Surveillance footage near the Red Hook housing projects at 11 Lorraine St. show a man appearing to be Philp exit a parked dark-colored car at 1:45 a.m., “walk around to the passenger side and appear to drag something out of the car and a few minutes later get back into the driver's seat and drive away,” according to the complaint, sworn by Det. Gregg Licari of the NYPD’s Brooklyn South Homicide Squad.

A 911 caller had reported seeing a man exit a car and leave her on the ground, the complaint says.

Philp was identified by surveillance footage, including by video captured by the home surveillance system Ring, the complaint says.

About an hour after dumping the woman’s body, according to the complaint: he’s seen on the Ring footage leaving someone on the doorstep of a home in Jackson Heights, Queens — the couple’s 2-year-old son.

It wasn’t clear why he picked that doorstep.