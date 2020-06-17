TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman who struck ex-boyfriend with vehicle arrested

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Franklin Square woman who police say struck her ex-boyfriend with a vehicle and then drove away earlier this week, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault, Nassau County police said.

Kristen Gerakaris, 33, on Sunday around 12:15 a.m., was driving in Floral Park in the westbound lanes of the Jericho Turnpike — east of Emerson Avenue — when she struck her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend, who cops also called a pedestrian, police said in a statement Wednesday night.

The incident occurred after Gerakaris and her former boyfriend “had a dispute” and Gerakaris “left the scene without stopping,” police said.

The victim sustained a head injury. He was listed in serious condition, police said.

Gerakaris was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault and leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, police said.

She is expected to be arraigned Thursday, officials said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

