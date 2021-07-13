Seventy-seven women filed have filed lawsuits against an ex-Long Island pediatrician who was stripped of his medical license in 2000 following numerous complaints of sexual abuse.

The claims were filed against Stuart Copperman one month before the expiration of a special look-back window provided by the state to allow child victims of sexual assault to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers.

The lawsuits not only name Copperman but also the hospitals and health companies he was affiliated with, including Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, New York University Langone Hospital and Northwell Health.

Two decades ago, Newsday chronicled the case of Copperman, a Merrick pediatrician whose license was revoked after at least six women told a state hearing panel he had molested them as young girls. The complaints covered an 11-year period ending in 1989.

Formerly, claims of decades-old abuse were barred by statute of limitations laws. But the six original claimants plus dozens more filed the suits under a special look-back period provided by the "Child Victims Act." Enacted in 2019 by state lawmakers, the act gives alleged victims a one-time window — ending Aug. 14 — to file lawsuits.

So far, 6,920 lawsuits have been filed since the window opened.

"These survivors, under New York’s 2019 CVA, can finally seek justice years after they were brutalized and traumatized," said Robert J. Mongeluzzi, an attorney with one of the two firms representing the women, in a statement.

The lawsuits claim Copperman abused his first patient in 1961.

Copperman’s attorney declined comment Tuesday.