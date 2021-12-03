Suffolk police Officer Timothy Thrane, at one point on life support after being critically injured on duty by an alleged drunken driver, will be released Friday following a monthlong hospital stay.

Thrane, 35, was directing traffic just before midnight Nov. 3 at the site of a crash in Yaphank when a Chevrolet pickup driven by William Petersohn, 38, of Mastic, crashed into the back of a GMC Yukon parked nearby, police said. The impact from the crash caused the Yukon to fishtail and spin into Thrane.

A married father of three young children, Thrane was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with a life-threatening brain injury and a fractured skull. On Nov. 5 Thrane was in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator but stable.

Ten days later, doctors announced the three-year veteran cop had suffered a "significant pulmonary compromise," sending him into emergency brain surgery.

"Tim is critically ill and remains on a ventilator and on life support," Dr. James Vosswinkel, the chief of trauma surgery at Stony Brook, said Nov. 15.

After multiple surgeries and "round-the-clock care," Suffolk police said in a news release Thursday, Thrane, with his wife and children by his side, will leave the hospital Friday and begin rehabilitation at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

But before that, he'll be greeted by his fellow officers as he exits Stony Brook, including several who suffered critical injuries on duty and later returned to the job, police said.

"After five weeks, in the care of Dr. James Vosswinkel," said Suffolk Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo of Thrane, "we’re thrilled he's made this miraculous recovery and it’s only by the grace of God and those who treated him, he’s alive today."

Vosswinkel, also the Suffolk police department’s chief consulting surgeon and medical director, said Monday that Thrane’s condition had improved and he was communicating.

The surgeon, along with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, will hold a news conference outside Stony Brook University Hospital Friday to discuss Thrane's recovery.

Petersohn, who was also injured, pleaded not guilty through his attorney during a Nov. 4 arraignment from his hospital room.to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy bloodshot eyes after the crash, according to court records. Petersohn is set to return to court Dec. 22.

A Suffolk County PBA endorsed fundraiser for Thrane had raised nearly $140,000 to cover expenses by Thursday night.